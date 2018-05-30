Arnold Schwarzenegger Back in the Gym After Surgery: 'Your Support Has Really Pumped Me Up'

Nothing can hold Arnold Schwarzenegger down—even open-heart surgery. After a late March scare that resulted in Arnold receiving planned surgery to replace a pulmonic valve, he's getting back to old form. He shared a video of himself back in the gym doing his "reps, reps, reps."

The comeback continues. Training every day, doing my reps, reps, reps. Your support has really pumped me up, so I remain grateful to each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/6PVNKAIGpw — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 30, 2018

While he returned home from the hospital in April, this is the first video he's shared of himself back in his real home: the gym.

The 70-year-old Schwarzenegger, who suffers from a congenital heart defect, previously underwent a pulmonic valve replacement in 1997. His representative, Daniel Ketchell, assured fans then that the initial valve was "never meant to be permanent," and the new valve was a less-invasive catheter valve. In a video Schwarzenegger shared in early May, he thanked everyone for the well wishes and gave a frank update about his status, admitting, "I'm not great yet ... but I'm good."

In his latest update, Schwarzenegger gives a big shoutout to his fans whose support, he says, "has really pumped me up." In the accompanying video, he does reps of machine bicep curls before reassuring his supporters, "I tell you, the workout is coming back really great. The comeback is great. Everything is fantastic."

It's no surprise coming from the Austrian Oak, whose first words coming out of surgery were, "I'm back."