Arnold's Cure for Jet Lag Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most famous bodybuilder to set foot on Muscle Beach, but his acting career is what launched him into the mainstream. His many movie roles mean many press tours, making Schwarzenegger a veritable expert on world travel by now. So, what's his method of beating jet lag? Pumping iron, of course.

The Terminator: Dark Fate star took to Instagram on Sunday to offer some world tour wisdom ahead of the film's Nov. 1 release, telling fans that the first thing he does after a long flight is head to the gym.

"Never take a nap when you land after a long flight," he wrote. "Go straight to the gym for a pump."

In another recent post, he worked out with Gabriel Luna, who stars as the Terminator Rev-9 villain in Dark Fate.

Are we surprised that the seven-time Mr. Olympia solves his jet lag problems at the gym? Absolutely not. He's also not the first celebrity to suggest it—guys like The Rock and Joe Rogan are also firm believers in exercise to kick jet lag to the curb.

We're sure Schwarzenegger will be sharing plenty more along the way as the Terminator: Dark Fate press tour continues. Follow him on Instagram at @schwarzenegger to keep up with his latest workouts and travels.