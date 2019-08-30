Gunnar Larsen / Shutterstock

Bodybuilders and Fans Remember Franco Columbu on Social Media

The legendary two-time Mr. Olympia cemented his name in bodybuilding history.

Former two-time Mr. Olympia Franco Columbu tragically and unexpectedly passed away on August 30 while swimming at a beach in San Teodoro in his native Sardinia, the Italian newspaper La Nuova reports. He was 78. 

Columbu was a renowned bodybuilder known for his remarkable feats of strength—including a 750-pound deadlift and a 400-pound clean and jerk—and for being the best friend and training partner to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Together, the pair trained for numerous Mr. Olympia competitions, two of which Columbu won in 1976 and 1981. He also had a successful movie career with roles in The Terminator and Conan the Barbarian. Later in his life, Columbu became a licensed chiropractor and settled down with his wife, Deborah.

In honor of Columbu’s memory and the enduring legacy that he leaves behind, we’ve compiled posts from the bodybuilding and fitness community that highlight his impact.

schwarzenegger / Instagram
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Franco,

You’ve heard me say that I don’t like when people call me a self-made man. You’ve even heard me say that you’re part of the reason I could never accept that label.

But I wanted you to know why. From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime. We pushed each other, we competed with each other, and we laughed at every moment along the way.

When I finally got to America, I was alone. I’d left my family, my country, my whole life behind. So when I asked Joe Weider to bring you to train with me, it was because I knew I wasn’t the same without my best friend. I could thrive without money, without my parents, but I couldn’t thrive without you.

I am devastated today. But I am also so, so grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared. The pumps, the chess games, the construction work, the meals, the pranks, the life lessons - we did it all together. We grew and we learned and we loved. My life was more fun, more colorful, and more complete because of you.

I will always miss you. But I’ll also know that a part of you lives on in me, in Debbie, in Maria, and in the millions of people you inspired every day you lived. And I will be there for Maria and Debbie, so you can rest now with no worries.

I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices [sic] you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend.

Love always,

Arnold

officialslystallone / Instagram
Sylvester Stallone

FRANCO COLUMBU, The great and strongest bodybuilder I have ever met has past [sic]... He taught me many things that I have applied throughout my life - We will NEVER A MAN LIKE THIS AGAIN - thank you for the memories Franco

mrolympiallc / Instagram
The Olympia

Deeply saddened by the passing of one of our greatest champions. Franco Columbu won the Mr. Olympia in 1976 and 1981 inspiring an entire generation. We’ll never forget you, Franco.

philheath / Instagram
Phil Heath

I did not want to believe the sad news about Franco’s passing today. He was so strong, so driven, so humble and if you got a chance to meet him he was so damn funny!!!! It was just this past March we were all chatting it up on stage at Arnold’s Sunday Seminar and the stories you shared were awesome and absolutely hilarious. Thank you for always motivating us through your actions of strength, honor and kindness. You were a healer also being a Doctor of Chiropractic as you helped so many people with their ailments which I had found most impressive aside from the heavy lifts you would perform. Your ability to achieve bodybuilding’s highest honors, yet compete as a strongman carrying a refrigerator on your back to get injured but show no fear of getting back up, get checked out and literally do an interview with CBS exemplified your Demi-God greatness!!! You will be terribly missed and never forgotten. I am in complete shock! May you Rest in Supreme Power and thank you again for your incredible impact on the world! My most sincere condolences. #FrancoColumbu #MrOlympia #Legend #Strongman #DrOfChiropractic #RIP #RestInPower

joemanganiello / Instagram
Joe Manganiello

RIP Franco Columbu

-

You were a friend and an inspiration.

shawnrayifbbpro / Instagram
Shawn Ray

Condolences to the Franco Columbu Family. 

We lost a 2X Mr. Olympia Pioneer Champion Today and a really nice guy. 💪🏾🙏🏽

Rest In Peace Champ!❤️

#rip #mrolympia #bodybuilding

arashrahbar / Instagram
Arash Rahbar

Sad day for bodybuilding as we say good bye to the great former Mr. Olympia Franco Columbu. (@francocolumbu) Franco was considered to be One of Arnolds [sic] closest friends and won The Olympia the year after Arnold retired.

Frank was not only an incredible bodybuilder and freakishly strong powerlifter but his demeanor and happy go lucky personality stood out to me the most. He was doing what he truly loved and it showed!

You will be missed and we will remember you forever, rest in peace Franko [sic]

Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym

Rip🙏

