Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler Selected as 2019 Honorary Olympia Weekend Ambassador

Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend has selected Jay Cutler as its 2019 honorary ambassador. Regarded as one of this generation’s most popular bodybuilders, Cutler won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title four times (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010) while establishing himself as one of his sport’s most admired and celebrated champions.

In his role as this year’s honorary ambassador, Cutler’s presence will be felt throughout Olympia Weekend with a series of planned appearances and opportunities for fans to meet the man responsible for some of bodybuilding’s most unforgettable moments.

Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon explains, “Jay Cutler’s story has been well documented and his epic rivalry with the great Ronnie Coleman captivated fans from around the world. It’s been six years since he last competed, but his popularity continues to soar. Jay’s commitment to our military, his regular visits to military bases around the world, and his charitable work are a big reason why we’ve selected him for this honor.”

Scheduled for September 12-15, Olympia Weekend has enjoyed significant momentum in recent weeks following a series of sponsor commitments and an expanded expo strategy, creating a heightened experience for fitness and muscle building enthusiasts attending the Olympia from around the world.

When informed that he was selected as this year’s Honorary Olympia Weekend Ambassador, Cutler stated, “This is an incredible honor. The Olympia is a big part of my journey and it has changed so many lives in such a positive way. I’ve been a part of countless events around the world, but there’s nothing quite like Olympia Weekend. If you’ve never experienced the Olympia, this is definitely the year to attend. I’m already looking forward to it.”

Tickets and exhibitor opportunities for the Las Vegas event are now available at MrOlympia.com.