'Captain America' Actor Frank Grillo Shares His Secret to 5% Body Fat at 52

The incredibly fit actor offers up his advice for staying lean on 'The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien'.

Frank Grillo is Ripped at 50
Whether you're in your 50s now or just know some guys of that particular age, chances are none of them sport a physique with just 5% body fat. Even most teens and guys in their 20s are unlikely to hit that mark. 

So when 52-year-old actor Frank Grillo admitted to having just 5% body fat during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, more than a few eyebrows were raised. At an age where  an 18-22% body fat range is considered healthy, Grillo crushes those numbers thanks to a simple plan that's he's been implementing for years.

What's the secret to his fitness success? The familiar, reliable one-two punch of exercise and diet—but not just any exercise and diet. The actor, who played "Crossbones" in Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, admits that he's been training like a professional fighter and maintaining a Paleo diet for years. Those years of dedication have clearly paid off.

Here's what Grillo had to share about his body-fat level on the show:

You may not be able to see the amazing results during his sit-down with O'Brien, but if you check out his feature in Muscle & Fitness from just over a year ago, you'll see just how lean and ripped he is after 50

Hitting those extremely low body-fat numbers isn't easy as you age, but if you're willing to make sacrifices and maintain a strict diet and workout regimen, it is possible. And of course, Muscle & Fitness will be with you every step of the way with a constant serving of healthy recipes and muscle-chiseling workouts to help you achieve your fitness goals. 

