'Captain America' Actor Frank Grillo Shares His Secret to 5% Body Fat at 52

Whether you're in your 50s now or just know some guys of that particular age, chances are none of them sport a physique with just 5% body fat. Even most teens and guys in their 20s are unlikely to hit that mark.

So when 52-year-old actor Frank Grillo admitted to having just 5% body fat during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, more than a few eyebrows were raised. At an age where an 18-22% body fat range is considered healthy, Grillo crushes those numbers thanks to a simple plan that's he's been implementing for years.

What's the secret to his fitness success? The familiar, reliable one-two punch of exercise and diet—but not just any exercise and diet. The actor, who played "Crossbones" in Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, admits that he's been training like a professional fighter and maintaining a Paleo diet for years. Those years of dedication have clearly paid off.

Here's what Grillo had to share about his body-fat level on the show:

You may not be able to see the amazing results during his sit-down with O'Brien, but if you check out his feature in Muscle & Fitness from just over a year ago, you'll see just how lean and ripped he is after 50.

Hitting those extremely low body-fat numbers isn't easy as you age, but if you're willing to make sacrifices and maintain a strict diet and workout regimen, it is possible.