Check Out the First Winners from the 2020 Arnold

New champions were crowned in four divisions.

Despite limited audience participation due to coronavirus concerns, the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival saw four new champions crowned on Friday in the fitness, figure, classic physique, and women's physique divisions. 

The men's physique, bikini, and Open division will have their finals on Saturday. Those contests can be viewed on the Arnold Sports Festival's YouTube page.

Scroll down to see the first batch of winners.  

Fitness: Missy Truscott

Missy Truscott, an eight-year veteran of the IFBB Pro League, took home the biggest win of her career by winning the Fitness International contest. Truscott finished fourth at the 2019 Arnold and second at the 2019 Fitness Olympia. She received a $25,000 check for coming in first. 

  • In second was Ariel Khadr
  • In third was Tiffany Chandler
  • In fourth was Derina Wilson 
  • In fifth was Darrian Borello
  • In sixth was Marta Aguiar  
Figure: Natalia Soltero

After coming in 16th at the 2019 Figure Olympia, Natalia Soltero bounced back to come in first at the 2020 Arnold Figure International. In addition to the trophy, she also won $16,000. 

  • In second was Bojana Vasiljevic 
  • In third was Jessica Reyes Padilla 
  • In fourth was Ashley Soto
  • In fifth was Anna Banks 
  • In sixth was Lola Montez
Classic Physique: Alex Cambronero

Alex Cambronero took home his first-ever IFBB Pro League win by claiming the Classic Physique crown. The win, trophy, and $7,000 are now his. 

  • In second was Terrence Ruffin 
  • In third was Steve Laureus 
  • In fourth was Abner Logan 
  • In fifth was Rickey Moten
  • In sixth was Santiago Aragon 
Women's Physique: Natalia Abraham Coelho

Natalia Abraham Coelho won the Women's Physique division at the Arnold for the second straight year, and took home the trophy and $7,000. 

  • In second was Anne-Lorraine Mohn 
  • In third was Margita Zamolova 
  • In fourth was Desunka Dawson
  • In fifth was Jennifer Taylor 
  • In sixth was Claudia Diaz

