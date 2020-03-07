Check Out the First Winners from the 2020 Arnold

Missy Truscott, an eight-year veteran of the IFBB Pro League, took home the biggest win of her career by winning the Fitness International contest. Truscott finished fourth at the 2019 Arnold and second at the 2019 Fitness Olympia. She received a $25,000 check for coming in first.
In second was Ariel Khadr
In third was Tiffany Chandler
In fourth was Derina Wilson
In fifth was Darrian Borello
In sixth was Marta Aguiar
2 of 4
Courtesy Arnold Sports Festival
Figure: Natalia Soltero
After coming in 16th at the 2019 Figure Olympia, Natalia Soltero bounced back to come in first at the 2020 Arnold Figure International. In addition to the trophy, she also won $16,000.
In second was Bojana Vasiljevic
In third was Jessica Reyes Padilla
In fourth was Ashley Soto
In fifth was Anna Banks
In sixth was Lola Montez
3 of 4
Courtesy Arnold Sports Festival
Classic Physique: Alex Cambronero
Alex Cambronero took home his first-ever IFBB Pro League win by claiming the Classic Physique crown. The win, trophy, and $7,000 are now his.
In second was Terrence Ruffin
In third was Steve Laureus
In fourth was Abner Logan
In fifth was Rickey Moten
In sixth was Santiago Aragon
4 of 4
Courtesy Arnold Sports Festival
Women's Physique: Natalia Abraham Coelho
Natalia Abraham Coelho won the Women's Physique division at the Arnold for the second straight year, and took home the trophy and $7,000.