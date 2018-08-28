Dave Bautista’s Top 10 WWE Moments

Dave Bautista is universally adored as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, but his days of banging heads first began in the world of professional wrestling, where his patented Batista Bomb laid waste to many an opponent. Appropriately nicknamed “The Animal,” Batista is a shoo-in to be entered into the WWE Hall of Fame.

From night club doorman to real life super hero, M&F looks back at the six-time world champion’s 10 most incredible moments in WWE to date.

You can relive Batista’s most exciting moments on the WWE Network. For more information, and your first month absolutely FREE, visit wwe.com/wwenetwork.