David Laid’s Most Shredded Posts on Instagram

This 21-year-old fitness fanatic combined his love of the gym with his passion for photography to create a career online.

David Laid is a 21-year-old bodybuilder and fitness model making it big on YouTube and Instagram. He's racked up over one million followers on Instagram and 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, showcasing his extreme fitness transformation from skinny kid to totally shredded on both platforms. So many followers look to Laid for advice that he's even created a nine-week strength program, which you can purchase on his website

Check out 10 of his most epic Instagram posts here.

Laid was born in Estonia, according to GreatestPhysiques.com. After his father died when he was 2, Laid's family moved to the U.S. Laid spent the rest of his childhood in New Jersey.

In interviews and across social media, Laid discusses being a very skinny child growing up. He was diagnosed with scoliosis in middle school, and was often teased for his scrawny frame. Inspired by images of Greg Plitt and Jeff Seid, Laid set out to transform his physique.

Laid watched many fitness transformation YouTube videos during his teen years, and was inspired to film his own bulk-up . 

His goal for his YouTube is to inspire young people to build confidence through fitness.

Laid often hangs out with other Insta-famous fitness stars like Karina Elle, Ryan Terry, and Chris Bumstead.

Laid has also discussed his love of film and photography on his Instagram, and through highly-stylized YouTube videos.

Laid documents his travels on YouTube. He typically travels with fellow fitness YouTuber Dylan McKenna, who is also from New Jersey and was Laid's friend in high school. 

In a YouTube Q&A, Laid admits he’s hesitant to leave his childhood home of New Jersey. Despite his frequent travel, he also still films himself in NJ at local gyms and hanging with his friends. The store clerk, James, from Laid’s local supplement store often makes cameos in Laid’s vlogs and has become a fan-favorite.

One of Laid’s biggest hurdles in his fitness journey has been making sure to eat enough. In a Q&A on YouTube, Laid speaks about having a naturally small appetite and struggling to eat enough to make the gains he wanted, especially when he was first starting out. Learning to work with his fast metabolism, Laid began to follow a flexible diet, IIFYM (If It Fits Your Macros), and taking simple supplements like whey, creatine, and pre-workout.

In his latest YouTube video, Laid talks about his recent lower-back pain due either a slightly slipped disc or interior pelvic tilt. He is working on strengthening his core workouts along with glutes and hamstrings.

