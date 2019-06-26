David Laid’s Most Shredded Posts on Instagram

David Laid is a 21-year-old bodybuilder and fitness model making it big on YouTube and Instagram. He's racked up over one million followers on Instagram and 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, showcasing his extreme fitness transformation from skinny kid to totally shredded on both platforms. So many followers look to Laid for advice that he's even created a nine-week strength program, which you can purchase on his website.

Check out 10 of his most epic Instagram posts here.