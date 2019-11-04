Day 1 at the Spartan Trifecta World Championships

Erica Schultz/ M&F Magazine

Muscle & Fitness' chief content officer, Zack Zeigler, is attempting to capture his first Spartan Trifecta — completing a Spartan Sprint (5 miles), Super (12-14 miles), and Beast (14-16 miles) all in one weekend.

Check out the action from Day 1 of the 2019 Spartan Trifecta World Championships in Sparta, Greece.

Aroo! Aroo! Aroo! Moments before the 10:20 a.m. open heat for the 8-mile Super (which ended up being about 12-14 miles), one Spartan shows M&F how excited he is to take on the course. The first stop: a walk through the sacred ancient Spartan battlegrounds, which requires silence. Filming is prohibited there. 

One Spartan racer after cruising through the first set of obstacles — crawling under a wall, ​going over a wall, and then through a hole in a third wall.

​M&F's chief content officer, Zack Zeigler (left), slaps five and recieves some words of encouragement from a couple of fellow Spartans. Zack is attempting to capture his first Trifecta — completing a Spartan Sprint (5 miles), Super (12-14 miles), and Beast (14-16 miles) all in one weekend.

​During the Super​ ​in Sparta, Greece, there ​were two barbed wire crawls — one through dirt and another through water. ​​The key to blazing through the dirt: roll. The key to keeping a swift pace through the water: use your upper body to military crawl without allowing your knees or feet to drag.

 

Hartley Mafood, the Spartan Trifecta world-record holder, makes his way up a ​hill ​using a muddy rope as he nears the end of the Spartan Super​.​

Every rope at the​ plate drag ​​was wet, muddy, and slick, causing it to take far more energy to complete than competitors thought when approaching the obstacle.

Making your way over all three of the wooden beams is deceptively awkward because of the height and position of each piece of wood.

A group of Spartan​s​ ​make their way over the ​vertical cargo net ​a few miles into the course.​

​A shot of ​Zack ​moments before he sank the spear throw​ during the Spartan Super. During his second attempt during the Sprint — the race that immediately followed the Super — he missed and was penalized 30 burpees.​

​A steeper cargo net met racers as they re-entered the town of Sparta. With the finish line in sight they'll still need to tackle a few more obstacles, two of which — the rings and monkey bars — will test what grip strength they have left.

Zack does his signature jump move as he crosses the finish line of the Spartan Sprint.

