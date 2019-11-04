Day 2 at the Spartan Trifecta World Championships

Muscle & Fitness' chief content officer, Zack Zeigler, completed one of the ultimate tests of endurance — the Spartan Trifecta. After completing the Spartan Super (12-14 miles) and Sprint (5 miles) in one day, Zack tackled the Beast (a 14-16 mile race with obstacles) to close out a taxing weekend.
Here's some behind the scenes action from the Beast.
Unlike the Spartan Sprint and Super courses, the Beast course took racers into the mountains surrounding Sparta, Greece. Part of the challenge was to hike two steep mountains and clear obstacles such as a Tyrolean traverse, spear throw, and Beater.
The Beast featured two spear throws, one at the top of the mountain and another at the bottom toward the 5-kilometer mark. This one was especially tricky due to uneven ground.
Roughly 9 miles from the starting line of the Spartan Beast in Sparta, Greece, a Trifecta hopeful attempts to complete the Beater. It's an obstacle that is similar to monkey bars with an added twist: a pivoting group of bars that spins like an egg beater, adding to the difficulty.
A Spartan heads down the mountain to complete the remaining 9-plus miles and 30-plus obstacles.
Zack prepares to take on the Tyrolean traverse obstacle. There's a video you can view on M&F's Instagram stories.
The cement block didn't seem heavy at first, but the route was long and involved going up and downhill. Zack (pictured) commented on his method of switching up your grip: it would become taxing on your forearms if you held it out in front of you, or begin to dig into your traps if you opted to put it behind the neck.
A handful of racers attempt to keep their balance on the slackline.
A handful of Spartans make their way through the Tyrolean traverse.
Elite Spartan racers took on the course for time (and money). They'd slide down steep parts of the mountain to avoid adding seconds to their time. Most people who entered the open heat opted to use a rope to make their way down when it was an option.
A wide shot from the top of the mountain with the spear throw obstacle in view.
Built in 1968, the statue of King Leonidas stands in front of the football (soccer) stadium at the north end of Sparta. If you've seen the movie 300, you know who Leonidas is (the dude played by Gerard Butler). For those who don't, Leonidas was a general who, when his troops were commanded by the Persians to lay down their weapons during the battle of Thermopylae, responded: Molon Labe ("Come and get them!").
There was a traditional Atlas stone carry on the course, but this was deceivingly difficult. It took place at the midway point when the forearms were already taxed and had a handle that made it awkward to carr. Racers had to head up and downhill to complete the obstacle.
Zack flashes a smile after earning his first Spartan Trifecta — the completion of three Spartan Races of varying lengths and levels of difficulty over a two-day span. Next up, Zack heads to Sweden to take on the Spartan Ultra: 30 miles and more than 120 obstacles over a 24-hour span.
Team M&F on location in the mountains outside of Sparta, Greece covering the 2019 Spartan Trifecta World Championship: Alexa Payesco (video), Brian Riley (social media), Zack Zeigler (chief content officer), Erica Schultz (photography), and Chris Lind (video).