Dexter Jackson to Retire After 2020 Mr. Olympia

Dexter “The Blade” Jackson, the 2008 Mr. Olympia and the winningest IFBB Professional League competitor, has announced that the 2020 Mr. Olympia will be his final contest. News of the bodybuilding legend’s impending retirement was announced in a release issued by the National Physique Committee.

“I’ve thought long and hard about how I want my career to end,” Jackson said in the release. “I want to go out on my own terms. I’m still capable of winning any show I enter and in September I’m taking one final shot at taking home a second Sandow. The Olympia is the greatest show in bodybuilding and I want my final posedown to be on that stage in Vegas against the best in the world.”

You can see the full statement here:

Jackson’s accomplishments are many. Besides winning the 2008 Sandow, besting Jay Cutler to do so, he’s also won five Arnold Classics—more than any other competitor—and at 50 years old is one of the oldest competing bodybuilders. His other records include 29 IFBB Professional League competition wins and 20 appearances at the Olympia.

With this announcement, the 2020 Mr. Olympia is shaping up to be on the most exciting contests in recent memory. Seven-time 212 champion Flex Lewis will appear in the Open division after accepting a special invitation to do so, the Ms. Olympia competition is making its return, and Shaquille O'Neal is this year's Honorary Olympia Ambassador.

This will also be the first Olympia under new owner Jake Wood, longtime industry insider and Wings of Strength promoter.

Purchase tickets at mrolympia.com so you can be in Las Vegas for all the excitement from Sept. 9 to 13.