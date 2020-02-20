Dexter Jackson to Retire After 2020 Mr. Olympia

Dexter “The Blade” Jackson, the 2008 Mr. Olympia and the winningest IFBB Professional League competitor, has announced that the 2020 Mr. Olympia will be his final contest. News of the bodybuilding legend’s impending retirement was announced in a release issued by the National Physique Committee.
“I’ve thought long and hard about how I want my career to end,” Jackson said in the release. “I want to go out on my own terms. I’m still capable of winning any show I enter and in September I’m taking one final shot at taking home a second Sandow. The Olympia is the greatest show in bodybuilding and I want my final posedown to be on that stage in Vegas against the best in the world.”
You can see the full statement here:
DEXTER JACKSON: “THE 2020 OLYMPIA WILL BE MY FINAL CONTEST” In bodybuilding circles he’s been called the 8th Wonder of the World. His 29 professional victories are a world record. His 9 combined Arnold Classic wins are also a record and so are his 20 appearances on the Olympia stage. At 50 years old, Dexter Jackson remains one of the top bodybuilders on the planet, but all good things must come to an end. 12 years removed from winning the 2008 Mr. Olympia, Dexter will compete for the 2020 Mr. Olympia title, but this time The Blade will be doing it for the final time. “I’ve thought long and hard about how I want my career to end.” Explains Jackson, “I want to go out on my own terms. I’m still capable of winning any show I enter and in September I’m taking one final shot at taking home a second Sandow. The Olympia is the greatest show in bodybuilding and I want my final posedown to be on that stage in Vegas against the best in the world.” Dexter adds, “The 2020 Olympia will be my final contest, so I hope everyone who has supported me will be there to make it special.” Dexter will also compete earlier in the year at Arnold Classic events in Columbus, Australia and Brazil before setting his sights on Las Vegas. Acquired last week by Jake Wood, the Olympia continues to make headlines. It was recently reported that long time 212lb champ Flex Lewis will be making his return to the stage at this year’s Mr. Olympia and organizers also revealed the selection of Shaquille O’Neal as Honorary Ambassador of the 2020 Olympia Weekend. This year marks the return of the Ms. Olympia women’s competition after a six year layoff and plans are well underway for a yet-to-be-announced expo expansion. Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon explains, “Dexter is one of the most remarkable athletes of our generation. The opportunity to witness his final competition will be emotional for all of us. We plan on making it special.” For more information including tickets and exhibitor opportunities, visit MrOlympia.com. @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @mrolympiallc @ifbb_pro_league @dansolomon_official #olympia #ifbbprofessionalleague #dexterjackson #bodybuilding #legend
Jackson’s accomplishments are many. Besides winning the 2008 Sandow, besting Jay Cutler to do so, he’s also won five Arnold Classics—more than any other competitor—and at 50 years old is one of the oldest competing bodybuilders. His other records include 29 IFBB Professional League competition wins and 20 appearances at the Olympia.
With this announcement, the 2020 Mr. Olympia is shaping up to be on the most exciting contests in recent memory. Seven-time 212 champion Flex Lewis will appear in the Open division after accepting a special invitation to do so, the Ms. Olympia competition is making its return, and Shaquille O'Neal is this year's Honorary Olympia Ambassador.
This will also be the first Olympia under new owner Jake Wood, longtime industry insider and Wings of Strength promoter.
Purchase tickets at mrolympia.com so you can be in Las Vegas for all the excitement from Sept. 9 to 13.