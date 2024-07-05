Fans of Eddie Hall know the big man for deadlifting 1,102 pounds (500 kilograms) and earning the name of World’s Strongest Man in 2017, but it seems that there really is no end to what ‘The Beast’ will throw himself into. Whether it’s competitive swimming, celebrity boxing, MMA, and now movies, this warrior gives it his all. And, in a recent Instagram post, the 36-year-old man-mountain provided a teaser for his next intense project.

“Been filming @theawakening.movie recently with @mhookings and loving the challenges it’s bringing, mainly fitting in my food and training around filming but I enjoy moments like these,” shared ‘The Beast’ with his close to 5 million followers on Instagram. “These are the moments that make all those years of hard work and sacrifice worth it and I fully embrace and cherish them, I’ll always say hard work is the key to any kind of success in life and I love nothing more than a challenge!”

What is Awakening about?

The conspiracy thriller is currently in production and stars Justin Tinto, who also wrote the script. Alongside him include Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness), Peter Stormare (Fargo), Matt Hookings (Prizefighter) and Eddie Hall. The plot sees Tinto and Eve’s characters attempt to uncover a worldwide conspiracy hellbent on global dominance before it’s too late.

The movie also has some top creative talent attached, including camera crew who’ve worked on projects such as Dune and Blade Runner 2049, and the stunt coordinator who choreographed Venom: Let There Be Carnage. There are high hopes then, for a stylish feature and in shots shared by Hall, the big man can be seen mixing it up during filming at Pinewood Studios in England, battling fellow actor, Matt Hookings. While Hall is understood to play the role of ‘Bear,’ there is no official release date as yet. Action-movie fans will recall that Hall first made a splash on screen by mixing it up with Sylvester Stallone in the Expend4bles (2023). “This is your reminder to never give up and keep working hard toward your goals,” said a suitably proud WSM. “Big Love, The Beast.”

