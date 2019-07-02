Elite Strongmen Read Mean Comments, Talk Eddie Hall’s Lethal Farts

The 2019 Tachi Palace World's Strongest Man competition is already behind us, but US TV airing only began on June 30. As part of the promotion for that, The World’s Strongest Man's YouTube channel released this candid and hilarious video of the competitors reading mean comments about themselves. The ensemble discussed farts, the sport being potentially fake, and shitting their pants during competition.

The video opens with Hall’s competitors dishing on his awful habit of breaking wind in less-than-ideal ideal locations, including the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, which, one Strongman said, they had to evacuate. (We're not sure if he's kidding, but we'd believe it).

The most powerful gem from the entire video is when JF Caron says, “Abs is not a sign of power, it's just a sign you don't eat enough." Words to live by, my friend.

For those who haven't read the results, 28-year-old Latvian-born American Martins Licis took the crown from last year's winner, Hafthor Bjornsson. The competition ended up being a battle of attrition as several strongmen dropped out our to various injures such as Achilles and biceps tears.

Here are the official placings, compliments of barbend.com.