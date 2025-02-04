The brains behind the Dogfight Wild Tournaments capitalized on WWE’s 2025 Royal Rumble event on Netflix over the weekend by streaming their own version of the famous “every man for himself” concept and it has left viewers divided by the bizarre scenes.

As if Eddie Hall’s recent 2-on-1 MMA battle for the “World Freak League” wasn’t crazy enough, the Dogfight Wild Tournament promotion has just put on an event pitting ten men of different fight disciplines and weight classes in a sumo style elimination bout, not that dissimilar to WWE’s over the top rope Royal Rumble. Unlike WWE’s banner match, however, the DWT’s scrap was hosted on a large, matted area instead of a ring, and eliminations occurred when an opponent was punched, kicked, or thrown into red mats around the edge.

DWT just hosted a 10-man MMA Royal Rumble with all weight classes and no time limit 🤯 pic.twitter.com/P0KYnunFLA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 1, 2025

DWT’s Rumble Style MMA Bout “Highlights”

Footage of the fight has already clocked up millions of views, with Spain’s Alex “Killer” Quilez outlasting his rivals to win the bizarre rumble.

“We need more innovative content like this. Do things like 5v5. Throw in some animals, like 3 monkeys vs 10 men or 5 men vs a lion. I would pay to watch,” wrote one blood thirsty viewer on X. “Middle school lunch breaks used to be like this,” joked another.

Still, there were some who thought that the idea could work well in the UFC. “This is the coolest concept ever,” wrote one fan. “Dana needs to add a Royal Rumble belt where 5 prospects from every division who are very good, but haven’t had a title shot yet, can all come together for a battle royale.”

There’s no word yet on whether Dana White is going to act on that idea.

Aside from the rumble, the event also included a match between two fighters dressed in full knight costumes, because why not?

