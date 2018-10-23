Gigantic Bodybuilder Martyn Ford Is About to Try His Hand at MMA

Actor and bodybuilder Martyn Ford isn't your average dude in any way, shape, or form. He stands at 6'8" and weighs in at 320 pounds, according to his IMDB bio, and he's appeared alongside veteran actors like Scott Adkins and Dave Bautista in action films. Now, he's taking a foray into combat sports.
Ford recently posted on Instagram to announce his signing with Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW), an MMA organization in Poland.
I think it’s pretty fair to say the news is out, and YES I Will be stepping into the cage for @ksw_mma VERY SOON, no doubt there will be critics, I’m here to prove those people wrong. All energy is good energy, the KEY to success is to take every energy source giving to you and use it !!!!! Training is going incredible, body is changing daily, fitness is coming back, energy is through the roof, now all that is left to decide is ........ do I go by then name THE NIGHTMARE!!!! Who wants to see Koshmar in the cage !!! #martynford #ksw #nightmare
He's already overhauled his training routine to get ready for his debut, and he's set to hit the cage in early 2019, according to KSW's press release. Ford has been sharing some training updates on Instagram, and we definitely wouldn't want to be stuck in an MMA cage with him.
Session 1 down, insane session of kickboxing with my main man @darrenhughes2370. And for all those kids out there who constantly tell me I got chicken legs 😂😂😂 thought I would raise the shorts and prove otherwise. We are products of our environment, you want something, go fuking work for it !!!! So many people expect handouts and a free ride. You get out what you put in. With that being said, off to do session number two now, ground and pound bitches lol @rdx_sports @ignite.nutrition @sidmogulmanagement
Ford seems confident in his training and is excited to take on a new athletic endeavor (we can't imagine his potential opponents are all too thrilled about it). In another post, he shared his rationale behind trying his hand at MMA.
"Time after time I have over come obstacles in life, it’s time to do it again, and I can’t wait," he wrote. "Let’s be honest, we all want to win, be successful and the best. But it’s what you are willing to do, how hard your willing to work and how far you can push yourself mentally and physically that counts. Why am I doing this ??? Because I want to set an example to my daughters that in life, the only limits we have are limits we set ourselves."
Follow Ford on Instagram at @martynfordofficial to keep up with his fight training and MMA debut.