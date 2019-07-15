This Gym Surprised Phil Heath With an Amazing Mural

Over the weekend, seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath took to Instagram to reveal an incredible mural he was surprised with during an appearance at the Pacific Fitness supergym in Wales, UK.
The gym features other murals, but this new one depicting Heath almost looks like a black-and-white photograph of the legendary bodybuilder.
So this happened yesterday at @pacific_supergym ! The artist @tee2sugars did an incredible job! As you can see I was speechless. Thank you @pacific_supergym and @tee2sugars for honoring me with this incredible mural! it’s truly an honor to be on your gym wall, I can’t wait to come back and visit! #PhilHeath #7xMrOlympia #PhilHeathLabs
Bodybuilders of the highest caliber put in countless hours at the gym to sculpt their muscles, and it’s no surprise that they often end up becoming the subjects of art. Whether it’s photography, drawing, or painting, their physiques serve as inspiration to many.
The artist, who goes by @tee2sugars on Instagram, also shared some shots of the incredible mural, including some insight on the process.
What an amazing result. Presenting this mural to @philheath has been a highlight of my painting career. So happy with all the positive messages and comments. But I would like to thank @ali666oun for having me paint this brilliant piece. And thanks to @giles_tiger @aj.kellyrobert and @globalmuscleradio for bring the legend to wales @pacific_supergym
Today I revealed my massive mural of @philheath at @pacific_supergym. It's not everyday you get to meet a 7x Mr Olympia. It's was a pleasure to have be part of this visit to the UK.
The grind is real. 2am finish. Part of the outline is in. Big things coming.
Outline is complete. Well existed to start the fill. Big reveal on Thursday.
Well here goes nothing. The face is what going to make it or break it.