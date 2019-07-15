This Gym Surprised Phil Heath With an Amazing Mural

Over the weekend, seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath took to Instagram to reveal an incredible mural he was surprised with during an appearance at the Pacific Fitness supergym in Wales, UK.

The gym features other murals, but this new one depicting Heath almost looks like a black-and-white photograph of the legendary bodybuilder.

Bodybuilders of the highest caliber put in countless hours at the gym to sculpt their muscles, and it’s no surprise that they often end up becoming the subjects of art. Whether it’s photography, drawing, or painting, their physiques serve as inspiration to many.

The artist, who goes by @tee2sugars on Instagram, also shared some shots of the incredible mural, including some insight on the process.