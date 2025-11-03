Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson may have already had an incredible 2025, but this insanely strong athlete from Iceland is always looking to better his previous best. To that end, the man they call “Thor” revisited the one arm bag over bar event and the results were epic.

On August 9, 2025, Thor was crowned as Iceland’s strongest man for the 12 time,then in September, he further stunned strongman enthusiasts by beating his previous record with the deadlift, raising 1,124 pounds (510 kilograms) and claiming a new world record for the heaviest deadlift of all time. Of course, the list of accolades attained by the 6-feet-9-inch-tall titan includes the 2018 World’s Strongest Man trophy, and three Arnold Strongman Classic titles from 2018 to 2020, and in a recent Instagram post, Thor claimed an unofficial world record for throwing a weight bag over a bar while in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Claims Unofficial One Arm Bag Over Bar Record

“Nobody has ever done this,” wrote the strongman, elaborating on the video for his 4.4 million IG followers. “24 kilograms (52.9 pounds), 16 feet (high), 4 meters out. Unofficial World Record!”

In the clip, Thor grips the heavy bag with his left arm and completes a couple of practice swings before explosively throwing it over his shoulder. He then turns to watch it sail comfortably over a 16 feet high bar decorated with the Scottish flag. The one arm weight over bar event comes from the ancient Scottish Highland games and requires that the weight must be kept between the legs before swinging and releasing. Thor already holds the world record for this event after throwing 56 pounds (25.5 kilograms) over a twenty-feet-and-three-inch bar (6.17 meters) in 2022.

In fact, Thor has broken the world record for the one arm weighted bag throw no less than twelve times as of writing and is regarded as the greatest ever to compete in the event. “Absolutely fantastic to watch,” wrote one follower upon viewing this latest feat. “What a beast,” wrote another.

Thor was in town for Aberdeen’s 2025 Rogue Invitational which was won by Canada’s Mitchell Hooper. No doubt, the two colossuses are once again on a collision course.

