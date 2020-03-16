SamaraHeisz5

How Fit Celebrities Are Responding to Coronavirus

Some have taken the time to entertain, while others are using their platform to inform.

Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, is the word on everyone’s lips (which, by the way, you shouldn’t be touching).

With gyms closing down nationwide and people being ordered to work from home, social media has become inundated with posts about the virus. Bodybuilders and fitness influencers have found ways to use social media to both inform people and entertain them during their quarantine periods.

Here’s how some of the fitness world’s top figures are reacting to the coronavirus.

@schwarzenegger/Instagram
Arnold Schwarzenegger

The 7-time Mr. Olympia is staying home with his pet horse and donkey, not going out to any restaurants or bars. The governator also offered some vital tips for people on how to stay healthy and fit. “Stay at home as much as possible,” he wrote. “Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

@kaigreene/Instagram
Kai Greene

The eccentric bodybuilder is using his comedic skills during this time. He also recently promoted his at-home workout e-book for those who can’t get to a gym to workout.

@philheath/Instagram
Phil Heath

With all major sports leagues suspending their seasons until further notice, “The Gift” offered a throwback to his high school championship basketball game for the sports-starved fans.

Stefi Cohen

The powerlifting icon has been urging her 800,000-plus Instagram followers to heed the social distancing guidelines from the start, but she took it a step further by addressing the issue on a bonus episode of her Hybrid Unlimited podcast. If you're bored, go ahead and give it a listen. 

@therock/Instagram
The Rock

The legendary WWE wrestler announced on his Instagram that production on Red Notice, an action film being released on Netflix, has been halted for at least two weeks and that all workers are being sent home to their families.  “Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs,” he wrote in his post. “Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this – together.”

donsaladino / Instagram
Don Saladino

Saladino, who trains celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, took to Instagram to share workouts that anyone can do at home with minimal or no equipment. His Instagram following had an overwhelmingly positive response, thanking him for sharing during time when fitness junkies around the globe are finding themselves with no gym to go to. 

@marksmellybell/Instagram
Mark Bell

Powerlifter and extreme carnivore Mark Bell reposted some tips from Dr. Oz, and encouraged people to do the following: “Wash your hands and them fingers (20 seconds); Wash your damn phone; Wipe surfaces down; And stick to the bro fist bump instead of shaking hands or you can stick to that weird head nod.”

@wwe/Instagram
WWE

Many municipalities have banned large gatherings, which includes wrestling shows. The WWE has been filming Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown in empty arenas, and for the first time ever will be forced to do the same for WrestleMania. 

@tamerelguindy/Instagram
Tamer El-Guindy

El-Guindy, who produces the annual Olympia Weekend show and is the executive director for the IFBB Pro League in Brazil, posted a picture of a full supermarket in Brazil and reflected on how shelves in America have been emptied out. He worries people are unnecessarily panicking over coronavirus. “We have in fact created more panic, deprived food, medicine, and water from the ones that may desperately need it,” he wrote. “We fail when we put our personal needs in front of the greater good.”

@joerogan/Instagram
Joe Rogan

The podcaster and UFC commentator recently canceled a comedy show, calling it “the right thing to do.” 

@james_grage_/Instagram
James Grage

Grage, who popularized resistance band workouts, noted the importance of getting enough sunlight to boost your immunity. 

@fokkennuts/Instagram
Fokken Nuts

The peanut butter company, founded by IFBB Pro Brnadan Fokken, gave more than 25 elderly people 25 jars of their peanut butter to ensure they had more than enough food while at home. The company hopes the giveaway will inspire others to do the same.

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Idris Elba

The former Muscle & Fitness cover model tested positive for the coronavirus, but is symptomless. He's staying at home to limit his exposure to other people. 


