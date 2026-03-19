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Hugh Jackman may have hung up his Wolverine claws, at least for now, but the inspirational Aussie is still showing his super-powers in the gym, as evidenced by a recent successful quest: completing the Invisible Pullup Challenge.
Sharing the feat via his Instagram reels, Jackman’s 30 million-plus IG followers got to see the muscular movie star, now 57, taking on a seriously tough body-weight challenge that was set by his personal trainer, Beth Lewis. Jackman revealed that the task had been “super tough,” but the X-Men icon still rose to the occasion, weathering the taxing time under tension to impress his fans.
Try this challenge for yourself:
The challenge is harder than it looks, and serves as a bona fide full body workout, utilizing the arms, legs, and core as you navigate the rise and fall of this epic task. “Just too good,” praised coach Beth Lewis. “You are an inspiration,” wrote a fan. “This man is not a day above 30,” wrote yet another.
To follow Hugh Jackman on Instagram, click here.