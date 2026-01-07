Jayne Trcka, the bodybuilder and fitness model who found fame as “Miss Mann” in the spoof-horror franchise, Scary Movie, was found dead on December 12 according to authorities, with cause of death pending.

Jayne Marie Trcka was born in Saint Paul, MN, and studied gymnastics in her early years. After moving to Southern California in 1986, she fell in love with weightlifting and was entering competitive bodybuilding shows by 1988. Her passion for fitness grew and by the late 90s, she had competed in the California State Championships and NPC junior nationals. To pursue her dreams, Trcka gave up a steadily paying job in the postal service in order to get closer to the gym as a personal trainer, and her imposing physique was soon noticed by Hollywood.

Trcka’s big break came when she was cast in Scary Movie in 2000, playing an androgynous physical education coach, but she also appeared in Black Magic (2022) and guested on The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line is it Anyway? Trcka was also cast as a prison guard in Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s video for “Telephone.”

Jayne Trcka was found unresponsive at home TMZ reports that a friend of Trcka had called but after several attempts without a pickup, she went to check on her. Sadly, the friend found Trcka unresponsive on the kitchen floor. The San Diego medical examiner has confirmed the death but the cause remains pending.

While Jayne Trcka’s death is terribly untimely, the bodybuilding icon who appeared in multiple fitness publications during her career will be fondly remembered for helping to represent bodybuilding on mainstream platforms.