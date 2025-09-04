Sickle Cell Awareness month takes place in September in the U.S., and has a global day of recognition on June 19, but those that suffer with the debilitating disease must face its symptoms and challenges on a full-time basis. While predominantly affecting black communities, sickle cell touches the lives of all colors and creeds and the friendship between high school athlete JD Slajchert and his biggest fan, Luc Bodden serves to remind us that greater attention and understanding of Sickle Cell really is the key to crushing it.

For his part, JD (John David) Slajchert was a popular high school basketball player when a lifechanging encounter with young Luc Bodden placed him on a journey of discovery that would reverse the roles and make Luc the hero and Slajchert the inspired follower. Determined to continue Luc’s legacy after his untimely death, and to improve the outcomes for others with Sickle Cell Disease, Slajchert wrote the emotional novel, Moonflower, and continues to champion the LucStrong Foundation.

The campaigner sat down with M&F to talk about his continued devotion to making a positive impact in such an important area. “At first, when I met Luc, I’d actually never even heard of Sickle Cell Disease before, let alone have even a basic understanding of its significance or how it affects the body in the slightest,” says Slajchert. “I want others out there like me, who at one point didn’t know anything about it, to ask questions without feeling bad, and seek out the proper information.”

What is Sickle Cell?

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a genetic blood disorder. It is not viral or bacterial, so it is not contagious but rather inherited when a child receives two copes of the sickle cell gene (one from each parent). While it is most common in people of African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Indian ancestry, it can affect anyone. Sickle Cell Disease causes red blood cells to become sickle-like, making them stiff and sticky and leading to infections, pain, anemia, and organ damage. It is curable through bone marrow or stem cell transplants in many cases but remains a chronic condition requiring lifelong care and is often fatal. One study reports that SDC affects 100,000 people in the United States, with well over 700 deaths in the U.S. annually.

Slajchert was playing basketball for the UC Santa Barabara Gauchos, when he found himself inextricably linked to the illness. As an avid fan, SCD sufferer Luc Bodden had simply wanted to meet his hero. “His older sister set up a game of basketball for us to play against each other despite the fact that I was 17 and he was 6, and I was about triple his own height. Luc didn’t seem to care,” recalls the athlete, fondly. “Luc ripped the ball from my hands and came right at me, talking a whole bunch of trash right away. His snappy, witty personality shined through instantly and it made me so intrigued to learn more. I was so impressed by his confidence.”

That faithful encounter would lead to an epic bond that began with basketball but went much deeper, continuing through mutual respect. “In spending more time with Luc, I also saw his resilience and perseverance,” says Slajchert. “He had so much knowledge and such a unique zest for life at such a young age, which I would come to learn was just part of his magic. Luc always made everyone lucky enough to be around him smile.”

Researching the disease that affected his new friend became a serious mission, and Slajchert was shocked by what he discovered. “Sickle Cell Disease is a difficult and complex illness for a myriad of reasons,” he tells M&F. “And not all of these difficulties are purely medical. It’s a severely underfunded, underacknowledged, and underserved illness.”

Awareness of Sickle Cell

There are still sadly a lot of misconceptions around Sickle Cell, like the incorrect belief that it only affects black people. SCD is genetic, not a germ, and diagnosing it can be difficult because symptoms vary or can be late to develop. “Some early clues that people should be aware of in their child potentially having this illness are typically episodes of severe and random bouts of unprompted pain, taking place anywhere in the body,” explains Slajchert.

“The reason for the unpredictable locations of pain is because it’s a blood disease that can affect nearly any major organ at any time. The symptoms and complications of Sickle Cell Disease can start at any age. You can see babies starting to show some of these symptoms when as young as 5 or 6 months old. It’s a harrowing and difficult illness to combat given that it can strike at a moment’s notice and be extremely debilitating.”

Luc Bodden underwent a bone marrow transplant aged 7 but passed away when he was just 10 years old. The LucStrong Foundation was founded in his honor by his parents Matthew and Stacy Bodden, and its work been close to Slajchert’s heart ever since, continuing to raise awareness via his first novel, MoonFlower, inspired by their friendship. He also facilitates better communication between donors and children. “Sadly, what has surprised me the most about this illness is the shocking amount of racial inequalities and disparities that exist surrounding it,” shares Slajchert of his experience. “It’s widely argued that because it’s primarily considered a ‘black’ disease, there isn’t as much research and funding allocated towards finding more affordable cures and treatments.”

Slajchert says he has been compelled to speak out about SCD to redress this inequality. “This coming fall, I’m also set to deliver a TEDx Talk at Unity Park in Greenville, South Carolina,” he shares.

As part of its work, The LucStrong Foundation provides grants to families with children who are going through the complex bone marrow transplant process. “As you can imagine, the financial burden that these families endure is incredibly significant and cumbersome,” says Slajchert. “Therefore, this assistance provides a much-needed beam of support for those most in need. The best part is that families can use this grant however they deem most necessary—no questions asked. They could use it to help with unforeseen additional medical costs, grocery bills, or we’ve even seen it cover something as simple as hospital parking. In fact, we had a family that we supported who, during their child’s bone marrow transplant process, racked up over $5,000 dollars in hospital parking bills alone.”

The Relationship Between Sickle Cell and Exercise

Those with the Sickle Cell Trait (SCT), meaning that they carry only one sickle cell gene, are often able to exercise and play sports at a high level. The NFL’s Ryan Clark was diagnosed with SCT in 2007 while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the high altitude experienced during a game against the Denver Broncos triggered complications that later required surgery. Clark managed his condition and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2009. On the other hand, individuals with both genes, enduring Sickle Cell Disease, are at a much higher risk of serious complications during more strenuous sports.

“However, it is in fact promising to see that research suggests light-to-moderate exercise may be providing individuals with SCD some health benefits,” says Slajchert. “This type of exercise could include increased daily walking or specifically tailored cardio sessions on a stationary bike. Science has shown that this form of exercise helped increase the surface area through which oxygen and nutrients could flow between blood and muscle. All of this is very promising not just physically for those battling SCD, but mentally as well.”

This September, just like at any other time of the year, Slajchert continues to raise the awareness that Sickle Cell Disease so deserves. His feature on Spectrum News 1,titled Beyond the Sport: JD Slajchert and the LucStrong Foundation, was recently nominated for an Emmy.

“I want to see more individuals come forward and bravely speak for those unspoken millions around the globe silently going to war with this illness on a daily basis,” he tells M&F. “They need our help. I know, and understand clearly, that being a loud voice for Sickle Cell Disease is my raison d’être based on my firsthand experience in watching Luc throw punch after punch against this disease each moment of his life, but I’d like to challenge others to do the same and march beside us. From there, I know we can then put the pressure on the powers at be to implement real change.”

JD Slajchert will deliver his TEDx talk at Unity Park in Greenville, South Carolina where he’ll be speaking more about his work with SCD and Luc’s legacy on November 19, 2025. To attend the event, click here.

For more information on the LucStrong Foundation click here.

To follow JD Slacjchert’s progress on Instagram, click here.