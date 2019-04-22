Larry Wheels Just Benched Two 245-Pound Barbells for a Ridiculous PR

Larry “Wheels” Williams may have shifted his focus to strongman training with Hafþór Björnsson, the World's Strongest Man, for a few months, but that doesn’t mean he’s let traditional (well, his version of traditional) lifting fall to the wayside.

To prove it, Williams kicked off the week with a video of himself pressing a 245-pound loaded barbell in each hand for three reps. While we’re admittedly impressed by his ridiculous strength, we urge you to stick to your regular lifting program, sans social media stunts.

Williams has been as active as ever on Instagram, and he’s crushing personal records in the gym at a pace only he could manage. Just a week ago, he posted a video of a three-rep deadlift PR of a whopping 881 pounds.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old lifting, bodybuilding, and strongman phenom shared yet another video, this time knocking out a 500-pound seated shoulder press—fairly easily, we might add.

Williams has nothing but time to get stronger, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down, despite having dipped into multiple strength sports and finding success on the bodybuilding stage.

Whether or not Williams rises in the ranks at elite strongman competitions, it’s safe to say he’s already wowed his more than one million Instagram followers with his stunts in the gym and his accomplishments at competitions.

