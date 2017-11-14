McGregor 'Sorry' for Bellator Attack, Admits He 'Lost It' Over Referee's 'Horrendous Decision'

The superfight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be a distant memory, but Conor McGregor refuses to step out of the limelight. In his latest headline-making move, the UFC star caused quite a scene by going after referee Marc Goddard during Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland.

To make matters worse, McGregor wasn't even on the fight card that night—he was a spectator.

The ruckus began when McGregor teammate Charlie Ward floored challenger John Redmond in the first round with a devastating hook. As seen in the video above, things quickly escalated from there.

It looked more like a chaotic scene from WWE, and McGregor took to Instagram to express his regret and reasoning for his actions at the Dublin event.

In McGregor's retelling, he thought Goddard "was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round...even against the wishes of said fighter's coach. After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted."

This wasn't the first time McGregor hopped into the cage after a fight, and chances are it won't be the last. As for any repercussions for UFC's biggest star, it's now in the hands of Association of Boxing Commissions President Mike Mazzulli, who was at the event, to determine if any further action needs to be taken.