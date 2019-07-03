Pekic / Getty

Meet Barbells for Bullies, the Fitness Competitions Benefiting Animal Shelters

Love dogs and fitness? We have the perfect charity for you!

Pekic / Getty

Looking for a local fitness competition that benefits animals in need? Meet Barbells for Bullies, the nonprofit that organizes fitness competitions benefiting local animal shelters and rescues.

These CrossFit competitions feature events inspired by the bully breeds they help. “Bully” breeds aren’t just pit bulls, though they're a breed that has struggled for years against negative stereotypes caused by bad owners, rather than bad dogs. Bully breeds include Boston terriers, French/English/American bulldogs, mastiffs, Rottweilers, and more. The funds go to shelters and rescues to help foster, rehabilitate, and rehome these dogs, as well as educating the public about what these breeds are actually like.

If you’d like to learn more about this wonderful organization, click through this slideshow of adorable pitties.

According to its website, the volunteer-run organization's main goals are “fostering a fitter community and championing bully breeds.” They also strive to get all pets, regardless of breed, into loving homes. All proceeds from Barbells for Bullies' fundraiser CrossFit competitions go to shelters and rescues. 

Why bully breeds specifically? Bully breeds, particularly Pit Bulls and Rottweilers, have a harder time getting adopted and finding forever homes. This is due to many factors. Pit Bulls were a popular choice for illegal dog fighting, where the dogs were overbred and poorly trained and neglected. This has led to a pervasive stigma against the animals. According to the ASPCA, dogs labeled "pit type" at shelters have the highest shelter intake rate (19%) and the highest euthanasia rate (40%) of any breed. The number of pit types being adopted have been rising, but Barbells for Bullies and other organizations still have long way to go to completely rehabilitate these breeds.

Events are hosted in various cities and metropolitan areas across the U.S. You can check out the Barbells for Bullies website for more information and to find an event near you.

For those not interested in competing, Barbells for Bullies also has an underdog fund where people can donate to sponsor a bully breed dog needing medical treatment.

Instagram: barbellsforbullies

This is a great example of people combining their love of fitness with their desire to make positive change in their communities. Also, how could you say no to that face?

You can follow Barbells for Bullies on Instagram here.

