Meet Barbells for Bullies, the Fitness Competitions Benefiting Animal Shelters

Looking for a local fitness competition that benefits animals in need? Meet Barbells for Bullies, the nonprofit that organizes fitness competitions benefiting local animal shelters and rescues.

These CrossFit competitions feature events inspired by the bully breeds they help. “Bully” breeds aren’t just pit bulls, though they're a breed that has struggled for years against negative stereotypes caused by bad owners, rather than bad dogs. Bully breeds include Boston terriers, French/English/American bulldogs, mastiffs, Rottweilers, and more. The funds go to shelters and rescues to help foster, rehabilitate, and rehome these dogs, as well as educating the public about what these breeds are actually like.

If you’d like to learn more about this wonderful organization, click through this slideshow of adorable pitties.