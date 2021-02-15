28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest can’t-miss project, “Young Rock,” premieres Tuesday. The sitcom focusing on the wrestler-turned-movie-star’s formative years and promises some unforgettable moments and characters from the larger-than-life upbringing that
influenced the creation of the ‘Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.’
To portray The Rock at different points of his youth, three actors (Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, and Adrian Grouix) were drafted in to play the man himself. Undoubtedly, given the brawn required to play wrestling’s most celebrated icons, like Andre The Giant and the
Iron Sheik, casting agents were tasked with some pretty big shoes, or in this case boots, to fill. Muscle & Fitness takes a look at this beefy lineup ahead of NBC’s premiere of “Young Rock.”