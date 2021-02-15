Matthew Willig plays Andre The Giant

At 6’8’’ and having playing in the NFL at a listed 316 pounds, Matthew Willig bears more than a passing resemblance to one of pro wrestling’s most enduring icons.

Now an up-and-coming actor, the former offensive tackle was part of the Super Bowl XXXIV winning St. Louis Rams team before retiring in 2005 after 14 seasons.

There is some discussion around the true height of the legend that is Andre The Giant. Officially, the Frenchman was billed as 7ft 4in tall, but after having back surgery in later life, the “8th Wonder of the World” was measured at just under seven feet. Known for being an introvert around strangers, the late Andre was very close with the Johnson family, and was simply “Uncle Andre” to young Rock.

The wrestlers of the ‘70s and ‘80s were so popular, they even had their own Saturday morning cartoon show. (Who remembers Rock ’n’ Wrestling!?). To decide for yourself how accurate these portrayals of wrestling’s great’s stack-up, catch the “Young Rock” premiere Tuesday on NBC.