New ‘Bleeding Steel’ Trailer: Jackie Chan Is 64, But He's Still a Badass

It’s been a while since we’ve seen action favorite Jackie Chan in a mainstream U.S. release, but he’s finally back. This time, it looks like he’s taking a cue from the huge popularity of the sci-fi-meets-superhero genre, battling a superhuman villain in Bleeding Steel.

Chan stars as Lin, a special agent in Hong Kong who is tasked with protecting a witness, Dr. James, who had been working on a secret biochemical project. They’re ambushed by Andre, the “world’s first superbio warrior” and a victim (or benefactor?) of James’s experiments. Andre, of course, is pissed that James’s experiments have made him into a half-man, half-machine monster, and he’s looking to unleash a world of hurt on everyone he thinks slighted him.

Making things even more complicated, the key to Andre’s plan is Lin’s missing daughter, Nancy, who also happens to be Dr. James’s sole success story. James had implanted a mechanical heart in her when she was terminally ill, which has given her super regenerative powers. Her heart is the key to Andre's creation of an army of bionic soldiers—and, we’re guessing, taking over the world.

Are you still with us? If not, don't sweat it: The only thing you really need to know is that Jackie Chan is still kicking ass, scaling buildings, and somehow doing his own stunts at 64. As has become a signature in all his movies, Bleeding Steel comes with a post-movie, behind-the-scenes reel of his bloopers and badass feats of agility and strength.

Check out the trailer:

Bleeding Steel, directed by Lijia Zhang and starring Chan, Tess Haubrich, and Callan Mulvey, hits theaters July 6.