New Game of Thrones S8 Trailer is Beyond Intense

In just a few weeks, the series finale of Game of Thrones premieres, and longtime fans are waiting in anticipation (and dread) for the end—and to learn the fate of the Starks, Lannisters, the White Walkers, and everyone in between when season 8 kicks off on April 14.

HBO released the official, S8 trailer, and it shows a bloody-faced Arya running with her voiceover saying, “I know death. It has many faces. I can’t wait to see this one.”

There’s still so much left to viewers' imagination, but Jaime Lannister has joined the Winterfell battle, the dragons have some serious screen time, and this show may have one of the most triumphant final battles ever witnessed on television. It also looks like the Lannisters, Starks, Targaryens, and others form some kind of “alliance” to battle the army of White Walkers, perhaps for one last stand.

But who will be left standing? It’s intense, but it wouldn’t be GoT if it wasn’t.

What do you think will happen in this last, final season of Game of Thrones? If you have some theories, so do we. Check out our GoT Predictions.