Nhut Le may be the quiet, artistic type when off camera, but when a chance to shine opposite John Cena in the hit series Peacemaker came his way, Le took his role as Judomaster and held his own against one of the largest men in Hollywood.

The breakout star sat down with M&F to explain how he stays in shape, what it was like to work with the former WWE champ, and why James Gunn’s approach to filming made for some serious laughter on set.

Peacemaker is back on HBO Max and fans were thrilled to see that one of the most captivating stars from season one, Nhut Le, is returning with his obnoxious take on Judomaster, a character that he’s injected with charisma and some seriously funny verbiage. “Ding, dong, bi**ches,” anyone?

To get himself primed for those heart-pounding fight scenes against the likes of WWE icon John Cena, Le has spent several years getting himself Hollywood ready by learning Wushu, a combination of martial arts that involves choreographed routines.

He studied at the Shaolin Wushu Center in Los Angeles for two years but his role as Judomaster would further test him both physically and mentally, dabbling with stunts and trying to be present in the important moments on film. “It was a little scary,” Le tells M&F. “Especially with all the harnesses.”

The actor explains that the action scenes in Peacemaker were a thrill to shoot, not least because he was able to collaborate and contribute. “They’ll show me what they’ve come up with, and what the directors and, you know, whoever else has approved,” explains Le. “And then there are little moments here and there that I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe my character can do this’, and they’ve been really cool about me interjecting different characters and personalities in certain beats.”

Nhut Le Has Made Judomaster His Wwn

Nhut (pronounced ‘Nuh’) Le has been able to take the little-known character of Judomaster and make it his own, but he was surprised when he booked the role. “Even from the audition, (the brief) was a martial artist going up against John Cena. I was like, there’s no way they’re gonna cast me,” shares Le. “I’m like this tiny little guy, they’ll want someone to look menacing or whatever. But then the more I realized what the project was about, this is a chance for me to showcase who I am as a person, it’s not me standing on my tiptoes trying to look taller, it’s just me being who I am.”

Le would have to get into the groove of Judomaster pretty quickly, however, since his first interaction with Cena was a verbal showdown where the villain had Peacemaker as his hostage. The script called for the two characters to hurl insults at each other, with Judo Master shooting hot Cheetos into Cena’s eyes (yes, really).

“That was probably one of my best experiences on set ever,” says Le. “James Gunn likes to give you the last take or two, to just do whatever you want and maybe improvise. We were just throwing insults at each other, personal, and James was behind the mic telling us what we should say to each other, and it was so funny. There was a point where it was me and John on the other side, and then Vigilante sat behind us, and out of the corner of my eye, I just see Vigilante, shaking his shoulders. He was supposed to be passed out, but it was so funny. John was crying, he had to re-do his makeup and all that, it was such a blast.”

Nhut Le Believes in Consistent, Quality Workouts

Le has been able to transform his physique from what he calls “skinny and scrawny” to a more athletic and toned build, thanks to consistent workouts. “I’m not someone who goes to the gym for 3 hours a day,” he explains. Instead, the star seeks quality over quantity when it comes to repping it out with heavy weights in order to add muscle. “I do lower reps with higher weights to get my muscles at failure.” he explains. “My schedule can be sporadic, so I want to break down the muscle as fast as I can.”

The talented actor explains that he often uses the smith machine for bench pressing. Unlike the traditional bench press, using a smith machine offers a guided path so it targets the chest without recruiting the stabilizing muscles in the shoulder and core quite so much. The Smith machine is also a good option for those who are sans spotter and want to go heavy without fear of dropping the bar. Plus, with variations like using an inclined bench, Le can shape his upper body very efficiently. The actor says that he’s also a fan of cable machines for bicep curls, triceps pushdowns, and cable crossovers.

When it comes to cardio, Le likes to get outside and go for long walks, and to fuel his exercise routines, the star says he switches things up while keeping protein intake high, alternating on a daily basis between chicken, beef, and fish. “I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables,” he adds. “I think the main thing for me is portion control,” he explains of staying lean.

Nhut Le Keeps His Head on Straight Through Art

Staying focused on the right things in Hollywood is sometimes a precarious business, but thankfully Le’s artistic interests, including ceramics and sculpting portrait busts, had kept his head firmly on his shoulders. “If I’m in the pottery studio, throwing a pot or a cup or whatever, everything just sort of dissolves away, and I’m only focused on that,” he shares.

Of course, Le is once again swapping the serenity of the pottery studio with the pandemonium of Peacemaker Season two, streaming now on HBO Max. “I was very happy to be able to come back as Judomaster,” shares the scene stealer, aware that he is able to represent his Vietnamese heritage on screen in a fresh, non-stereotyped light. “It’s nice that people aren’t just concerned with the race of this character,” he says. “It’s more, like, who is he as a person? Is he being portrayed well? And, are people enjoying this portrayal of him?”

Yes, Sir… Yes, we are!

Peacemaker Season two is streaming now on HBO Max. To follow Nhut Le on Instagram, click here.