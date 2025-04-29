On April 27, 2025, The TCS London Marathon marked its 45th year with some seriously historic performances, drawing over 56,000 runners and setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest marathon ever, topping the 2024 New York City Marathon’s 55,646 finishers. The event, weaving through London’s iconic landmarks, saw elite athletes and everyday heroes redefine limits with a vibrant mix of speed, endurance, and charity-driven feats. Here are some of those record-breaking efforts from an unforgettable day.

Tigst Assefa Broke the Women’s-Only Marathon World Record

In the Women’s Elite race, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa,28, rewrote history by smashing the women’s-only marathon world record, finishing in just 2:15:50. This sliced 26 seconds off Peres Jepchirchir’s 2024 London Marathon record of 2:16:16.

Jacob Kiplimo set a Ugandan Marathon Record

In the Men’s Elite Race, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who is 24, stole the spotlight in his marathon debut, setting a Ugandan national record of 2:03:37 and reaching second place. Already known for his 2025 Barcelona half-marathon world record (56:42), Kiplimo transitioned from track and cross-country, showcasing speed that hints at a future challenge to the sub-two-hour mark.

Huge congratulations to Angus Leckonby ✨ He ran the fastest marathon (male) (II1), and is the new youngest person to complete a marathon (II1) (male) in 3:36:38 – what an achievement! 👏 #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/HgZxvtHabz — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 27, 2025

Angus Leckonby Sets Record for Intellectually Disabled Runners

Leckonby, 22, hoped to raise £10,000 for Special Olympics Team GB, thanks to his successful effort of setting a new intellectually disabled race record of 3:36: 38, and also becoming the youngest person to do so.

Other incredible achievements saw BBC Radio host, Adele Roberts become the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon (3:30:22) with a stoma bag, in addition to the usual display of inspirational athletes defying the odds while wearing challenging costumes to raise awareness for their cause. Then there was the usual light relief, like “Fastest marathon dressed as a traffic cone,” won by Michael Wiggins in 3:13:18.

With a record 840,318 ballot entries and over £1.3 billion raised for charity since 1981, the 2025 London Marathon continues to blend elite excellence with personal triumphs, once again reimagining the human potential. In all, 87 Guinness Records were contested, with 41 successfully broken.

To read them all, click here for the official Guiness World Records Website: