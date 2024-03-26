The Flair name is synonymous with the world of pro wrestling. Not only has “The Nature Boy” (real name: Richard Fliehr) been a staple of sports entertainment for over 50 years, but his offspring have also run the ropes and brought home plenty of gold. Now, however, the family appears to be making a splash in the bodybuilding world, as his daughter; Megan Fliehr Thompson recently took to the stage at the 2024 NPC IFBB Pro League Sampson Showdown.

Ric Flair, now 75, has dominated the NWA, WCW, WWE, and is now signed to AEW, but he’s not the only family member to have entered the world of professional wrestling. The master of the figure-four leglock is a 16-time pro wrestling champion, and both of his sons (David and the late Reid Fliehr) once followed in their fathers lofty footsteps. Ric’s daughter; Charlotte, is the most famous of his children, having been signed to WWE since 2012, “Second Nature” is recognized as a 14-time women’s world champion.

Who is Megan Fliehr Thompson?

Before this weekend, Megan had largely remained away from the spotlight. Ric Flair’s Wikipedia page (sure to be updated by the time you read this!) listed Ric’s children as: “4, including David, Ashley (Charlotte’s real name), and Reid.” But Megan has been married to her father’s business partner and podcast host; Conrad Thompson since 2018. And even though Megan’s Instagram account is sparse, a couple of days ago she made an Instagram post that provided a clue that she might be soon competing on the body building stage. While in the gym, Megan simply wrote; “1 more day.”

Now, thanks to her proud dad, who took to Instagram post-contest, we know that she participated in the 2024 NPC IFBB Pro League Sampson Showdown on March 23 in the women’s wellness masters. While Thompson didn’t place, she wowed the audience on hand and in Vegas with her incredibly ripped physique and looked to be in phenomenal shape.

With Ric leading the charge, a host of fans and even peers in the wrestling world have taken to show their support. “Whoa amazing she rocked it!” commented Torie Wilson. “She looks absolutely incredible,” added Natalya Neidhart. Other followers were dreaming of a new pro wrestling tag-team comprising Charlotte and Megan. Well done, Megan! Can we get a whoooo!?