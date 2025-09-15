Tributes have poured in for Ricky Hatton who touched the lives of fans and athletes around the world but has left us too soon at just 46.

The British boxing great, known to millions as “The Hitman” rose to global superstardom in 2005 when despite being the underdog, Hatton defeated Kostya Tszyu for the IBF and The Ring lightweight titles. He went on to knock out Carlos Maussa and add the unified WBA title to his collection, earning the accolade of the 2005 Fighter of the Year as awarded by The Ring Magazine and ESPN.

Hatton was born in Stockport and grew up in Manchester. He was a hero in the North of England where he transcended his working-class roots and rubbed shoulders with the best in his field. During the latter half of his career, The Hitman helped draw huge pay-per-view numbers and gave competitive bouts to the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr (losing via TKO in 2007) and Vyacheslav Senchenko (losing via KO in 2007).

Away from the ring, Hatton was also hailed for his openness around his own mental health issues. The boxer fought serious bouts of depression and encouraged those going through dark times to seek support. News of his untimely passing seemed all the crueller because he was back in training for a fight against Dubai’s first professional boxer, Eisa Al Dah in December. He was found dead at his home on September 14, 2025. While the official cause has not been released, a police announcement confirmed that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought… — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 14, 2025

Fans Honor Ricky Hatton’s Legacy and Mental Health Message

Former opponent Manny Pacquiao (posted a heartfelt message on X that said Hatton was “not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.” Jake Paul wrote that “Boxing lost a great one way too young, one of the greatest British fighters of all time.” Seven-time Mr Olympia, Phil Heath said that Hatton “captured the hearts of many,” and was “a man of the people.”

Fans also flocked to the fighter’s social media pages to pay their respects. “What a legacy and inspiration,” wrote one follower. “Legend in and out of the ring,” added another. “Rest in peace Ricky… you will be missed, loved, and remembered,” wrote yet another.

Ricky Hatton’s message around mental health is an important one that will forever be part of his inspirational legacy. “Ricky, thank you for everything,” wrote former welterweight champion, Amir Khan. “As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.”

