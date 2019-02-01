The Rock Premieres First 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on Twitter, and in true F&F fashion, it's packed with fight scenes, car chases, and explosions. Both reprising their roles from Fast & Furious 7 (2015) and 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, Johnson returns as Agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw to take down a "supernatural" villain, Idris Elba's M16 taskforce agent Brixton.

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), who already took on some stunt work alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible—Fallout, joins the cast as Shaw’s M15 agent sister. Kirby admitted to being game to skydive for a film like Tom Cruise does, so we may see take her stunt work up a notch in the next F&F installment.

Helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, who has worked as a stunt double for Brad Pitt and Jean-Claude Van Damme and is a professional kickboxer, made sure the Hobbs & Shaw's stars also stayed in solid form for filming. Called the "hardest working man in Hollywood," Johnson underwent an intensive 18-week workout in preparation for the film and shared a behind-the-scenes look on set with his cousin WWE star Roman Reigns—both tapping into their Samoan roots in traditional garb.

Hobbs & Shaw isn't the end of the Fast & Furious franchise. In April 2020, Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theaters with a reportedly final film closing the franchise in 2021.

Release Date: August 2