The Rock Tackles Wrestling Documentary in ‘Fighting with My Family’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Hollywood team are taking a humorous and heartfelt look at the life of WWE wrestler Paige in the film Fighting with My Family. The movie is based on the true story of Saraya-Jade Bevis (aka Paige), who was born to wrestling parents, made her ring debut at the age of 13 in the UK, and later signed to WWE in 2011.

Bevis, now retired from wrestling, went on to hold two WWE titles during her short tenure—the Divas Champion and the first NXT Women’s Championship. The film, developed under The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company, is based on a 2012 documentary originally produced by British television network Channel 4 about Bevis and her family, The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family.

Co-funded by WWE, the movie stars Florence Pugh as Paige, The Rock as himself, and Game of Throne’s fiercest Lannister, Lena Headey, as Paige’s mother, wrestler, and promoter, Saraya Hamer-Bevis, who is fairly well known in the UK for wrestling while she was pregnant with Saraya-Jade. Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) plays Paige’s dad, now a former wrestler who promotes and trains in the UK and founded British professional wrestling promotion World Association of Wrestling, along with his wife and wrestler Jimmy Ocean.

The film, penned and helmed by Logan star Stephen Merchant, hits theaters Feb. 14.