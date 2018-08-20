The Rock's 'Brutal' Late-Night Weekend Workout Proves There's No Bad Time to Lift

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is undeniably one of the busiest men in Hollywood, but he makes time to crush a workout no matter how hectic his schedule gets. The hulking wrestler-turned-actor is currently filming for Jungle Cruise, one of several big-budget flicks he's got in the works at the moment. Despite shooting nights all week and essentially becoming nocturnal, Johnson refused to rest, even on Saturday night.
In typical Rock fashion, he shared a motivational Instagram post from his gym—aka the Iron Paradise—during a legs training session. But this time, he took to the squat rack at midnight.
In the caption, he revealed that he'd boiled it down to two choices for his Saturday night: tea and relaxation or black coffee and gains.
It's clear which option he favored.
Midnight. Iron Paradise. Been shooting nights all week (9pm-6am) on Jungle Cruise so my hours are all turned around come Saturday night. Two choices: Cup of tea to relax and watch Netflix. Or Cup of black unleaded and hit the gym for brutal leg training. Fuck the tea #WolfIsAlwaysScratchin
The Rock's workouts seem more intense than ever, and in a recent post, he reminded fans about his promise to show up in the best shape of his life for 2019's Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw.
Break thru your barriers After months of strict training and diet, we had a big breakthrough day in the gym today with new levels of strength, shape and intensity. Made a promise to the FAST & FURIOUS fans and franchise I’d come thru in the best shape of my life and deliver a fresh, exciting movie to the world. Been clangin’ & bangin’ hard core on this iron since I was 13yrs old, so it’s always fun to break thru barriers with new gains and raise the bar. And yes, when I was 13 I did tell myself “stop cryin’ like a little bitch and get in the gym and make something of yourself” when we got evicted off the island for not being able to pay rent. It worked. And I need therapy. And a cheat meal. #BreakThruYourBarriers #GotU #HobbsAndShaw
It just goes to show that even when you're as gargantuan as Johnson, there's room for improvement and breaking plateaus. It may mean following up a long workweek with a midnight workout, but Johnson proves that if you're motivated enough, you'll get it done.