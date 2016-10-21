Zydrunas Savickas, or “Big Z” as his many fans across the world know him has transformed his body in epic fashion, and fellow strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is showing his respect for his comrade’s accomplishment. In a recent Instagram post, Björnsson shared this eye-opening, before and after pic of his friend in iron.

While both men are titans in the world of strongman competition, Zydrunas Savickas has dominated the sport over the years. Few were able to match the Lithuanian Giant’s strength, as he’s racked up first place finishes in four World’s Strongest Man competitions (2009, 2010, 2012, and 2014) along with eight top spots at the Arnold Strongman Classic (2003–08, plus 2014 and 2016).

While Savickas’ strength has never been in doubt, his physique’s appearance hasn’t always been that of a Greek God. For the majority of his powerlifting and Strongman career, the big man wasn’t shy about sporting a big belly. It was all about hoisting the most amount of weight, and “Big Z’s” mountainous midsection never hampered his results, as he dominated his leaner competitors.

However, judging from this side-by-side picture posted by his competitor and occasional training partner Thor Bjornsson, it’s clear Zydrunas has been working hard to shift to a more aesthetically appealing physique. Hard to believe it’s the same guy. Just goes to show how determined Zydrunas was to shed a lot of fat and completely transform his body into a sculpted masterpiece.

Check some video of the big man working his legs.