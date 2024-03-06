DC have announced that principal photography has begun on the new Superman movie as of February 29, so with a fresh Supergirl spin-off also in the works, M&F takes a look at the latest actors set to don the capes and fight for “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the new movie based on the man of steel, set to be released next summer, has recently had its title edited to Superman, and with Henry Cavill out of the franchise, David Corensweet has started work as the comic book icon, leaping into the leap year just like the last son of Krypton.

Who is David Corensweet?

As of writing, David Corensweet’s Instagram account contains just one post, and this is the first mysterious glimpse of the new Superman movie provided by director James Gunn. The 30-year-old actor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is perhaps best known for playing the projectionist in Pearl (2022) and for starring in eleven episodes of The Politician (2019-2020) as ‘River Barkley.’

IMDB lists Corensweet as 6’ 4” tall, so he will have no difficulty towering over the likes of Lex Luther. And, while little is known about the plot so far, rumours are swirling that the story will focus on Superman’s early years, as he gets to grips with life as a superhero.

Who is Milly Alcock?

23-year-old Australian actress and House of Dragon (2022) star, Milly Alcock is set to play the Girl of Steel in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (or perhaps it will be cut to simply; Supergirl) but since the movie is in pre-production, this film is not expected to hit screens until 2027. There is speculation however, that Alcock’s version of Supergirl will make an appearance in the upcoming Superman movie. James Gunn has also commented that this is “not the Supergirl we’re used to,” leading to speculation that this of the angel of the sky may be more complex and edgy than some of the all-American girls of the past.

How will these new actors fair on the big screen, with even bigger shoes to fill? Perhaps Superman himself put it best; “There is a superhero in all of us. We just need the courage to put on the cape.”