Sylvester Stallone Is Fitter Than Ever During 'Rambo 5' Training

Sylvester Stallone has been a fitness icon for decades, and he doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. His Instagram feed is full of workout videos and motivational posts, and he's been going harder than ever in preparation for the next installment in the Rambo franchise.

Stallone will reprise his role as seasoned Vietnam War veteran John Rambo in the much-anticipated film, and he's been training with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson to get in top shape for the action flick. In a recent post, he shared a video of himself flipping a tire during a workout with Brad Siskind, a trainer at Peterson's gym.

"Getting ready for Rambo," Stallone captioned the post. "Also just because you’ve REACHED a certain age doesn’t mean you have to FEEL that age! Keep pumping, keep punching!"

At 72, the longtime action-movie star is in killer shape, and he makes throwing a 250-pound tire around look like no big deal. No matter your age, that's an impressive move to master.

Stallone also took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback from his Rambo 2 training days, reminding everyone why he's been such a physique inspiration for so long.

If the old-school bodybuilding training equipment and Sly's ridiculously jacked arms don't make you want to hit the gym today, we don't know what will.

