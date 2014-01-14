ALLMAX is excited to welcome to Team ALLMAX 10x IFBB Bikini Pro Champion and Fitness Industry Icon Amanda Latona! Partnering with Amanda was an easy choice; her competition history, popularity and dedication to the sport make her the perfect embodiment of what we stand for here at ALLMAX. We have some amazing projects lined up and look forward to sharing this with you over the course of the year.

Meet Amanda Latona

Now Amanda Kuclo, Amanda is known for her amazing glutes and has been named the “Booty Queen” of the fitness industry. Amanda is an accomplished fitness competitor, TV host, personal trainer, model, recording-artist, and creator of an online fitness video series.

Over the last 10 years Amanda has established herself as a leader in the industry with over 25 1st place finishes in fitness and bikini competitions around the country. She officially earned her IFBB Pro card in 2009 after winning every competition that she entered that year. She has continued to dominate as a 10-time IFBB Pro Bikini Champion and a 10-time International fitness cover model featured on the covers of Muscle and Fitness Hers, FLEX, and Oxygen magazine worldwide. She is also the proud winner of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search, and was also named “All Time Hottest” by the Flex Readers themselves.

A peoples Champion, Amanda fuses a love of the stage with her expert knowledge and training secrets to entertain and motivate people around the world to achieve their personal fitness goals.

Amanda: On Being an ALLMAX Athlete

I’ve been in the fitness industry for many, many years and have never come across a supplement company with such an extensive line of products, ALL of which are amazing. I’m a strong believer in only getting behind something that I truly believe in so that I can promote what I am passionate about, and do it with truth and integrity. I’ve studied health, training and nutrition for over 14 years and I look forward to sharing what I know and helping others by providing them with information about product knowledge and how they can get the most from their efforts in their quest for being their best, in and out of the gym. The ALLMAX brand has such quality products that can benefit not only women but anyone, and that is why I’m so in love with this brand.

ALLMAX is a brand, a team and a family, that I not only believe passionately in, but a product line that supplements my training, nutrition and lifestyle, taking it to the next level. I’m ecstatic to be officially a part of the team that I feel like I’ve been a family to with my husband who is also on the team as well. Sharing this experience as husband and wife athletes is truly a dream come true. We’re teammates in life and now we’re teammate for ALLMAX. Thank you ALLMAX.