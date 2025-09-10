Terence Crawford may have dominated four divisions already, but his next bout will be the biggest test of the balance between his muscularity and conditioning to date. Fortunately, this fighter, who already holds the WBA Super-Welterweight title is feeling more energized than ever ahead of his super-middleweight WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO championship challenge against Canelo Álvarez. Here’s why.

When Muscle & Fitness last talked to Terence Crawford, shortly before his WBA Super-Welterweight championship clash with Israil Madrimov in April 2024, the unbeaten boxer shared that he was having a display cabinet built to house his many belts. Going on to beat Madrimov by unanimous decision, Crawford had defied critics once again, moving up in weight by several divisions since he won the WBO Lightweight title in 2014. So, did he get that cabinet built? “I did, I actually, did,” shares the fighter with a record of 41 fights and 41 wins..

That cabinet is likely packed with the medals picked up during his illustrious amateur career, along with the multiple championships that he’s already picked up in four weight classes as a pro, but if you thought that the man they call “Bud” was going to stop there, you’d be wrong.

This weekend, Crawford challenges Canelo Álvarez (63-2-2) for the super-middleweight belt in Las Vegas. This means fighting with an upper weight limit of 168 pounds, a long way from 135 pounds back at Lightweight. Still, a deeper dive reveals that the move is not as extreme as it appears.

Why Terence Crawford is ‘The Most Energized’ Ahead of His Biggest Challenge

While Crawford’s weigh-in for Madrimov put him at 153.4 pounds, critics speculate that with the rehydration that occurs before a fight, his actual weight could have been 15 to 20 pounds higher. That makes Crawford a natural fit for Super-Middleweight.

“The older you get, the harder it is to cut weight, and the healthier it is,” the 37-year-old tells M&F. “You know, I think cutting weight takes a toll on your body and to be able to fight at your natural weight, that’s where you’re going to be the most energized and the strongest that you possible can.”

Crawford may be moving to his heaviest division yet, but the fighter cuts a lean, muscular figure. So, how does Bud stay conditioned while carrying a physique that requires more oxygen for aerobic metabolism? “I have to say, bag work,” he shares. Crawford has also been crushing his cardio, performing functional exercises such as the battle ropes and pounding the treadmill.

Of course, a huge part of Crawford’s training is his sparring. When M&F last talked to the fighter, he was lining up larger opponents for his previous upward jump in the weight divisions. Now in a larger division still, how does the athlete keep those even bigger boxers coming? “We have a few 168 pounders that were in my camp,” he explains with a smile, noting that those boxers include fighters on this weekend’s huge Netflix card, and even potential opponents. “It’s just all fun,” he says with his typical coolness.

In contrast, anticipation for fight night is at a fever pitch. Canelo Álvarez versus Terence Crawford promises to be one of the most lucrative events in boxing history, and will provide the sport of boxing with its debut at the huge Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. To get your hands on the last remaining tickets click here.

For those who can’t be there live, Netflix are broadcasting the entire show. Following the undercard, the main event is expected to stream live on Saturday, September 13 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. For more information click here.