It’s been a stressful year. On top most of the world’s gyms closing their doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all been forced to stay in our homes for the same exact reason. With few exceptions, we’ve been working from home for the better part of three months, stuck inside and resigned to home workouts.
On top of that, the country is locked in a debate over systemic racism and policing issues. Let’s face it, the world’s current events are enough to make even the most stone-faced person go a little crazy.
Reflecting on all this, the world’s biggest gym rat, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, gave some important life advice to get through it all in one piece: look after your health.
Specifically, the Brahma Bull suggests you take supplements to bolster your immune system.
“As we continue this high output of fighting energy, as we continue fighting inequality, as we continue fighting Covid-19,” he says in an Instagram video, “just a reminder that you guys are taking the right supplements, the right vitamins, your immunity boosters, your branch-chain amino acids, whether you’re hitting the gym or you’re just going back to work.”
You can watch his talk in the Instagram video below.
A lot of fighting energy in the world – fighting for Equality, fighting COVID-19 and on top of that, we’re finally getting back out there into our jobs, working out in our gyms and anchoring into our NEW norm. A key 🔑 to success is to make sure you’re taking your/ IMMUNITY BOOSTERS VITAMINS ELECTROLYTES ANTI-OXIDANTS BCAAs I’m getting A LOT of questions about this. Boosting our immunity is our secret weapon as we emerge back into our new world. Good luck and we must become the leaders we’re looking for. We got this.
It’s important to note that while supplements won’t stop Covid-19, proper nutrition and supplementation can help you navigate a stress-filled world and fight off other diseases that could make you more susceptible to the coronavirus.
The Rock specifically mentions BCAAs, which are great for more than just building muscles or increasing the longevity of your gym sessions. They also help regulate your blood sugar and reduce brain fog.
So to paraphrase another famous wrestler: Practice social distancing, take your vitamins and BCAAs, and you will never go wrong.