Thor 'The Mountain' Björnsson Wins World's Strongest Man Competition

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and world-renowned Icelandic strongman finally captured the coveted strongman title after six consecutive years of podium finishes.

by
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is finally the mightiest man on earth.

Björnsson officially won the 2018 World's Strongest Man competition on Sunday in the Philippines, officially becoming the World’s Strongest man after six years of barely missing out on a first-place finish.

“THE WORLD’S STRONGEST MAN 2018!” he posted on Instagram on Sunday, captioning a photo of himself hoisting the iconic gold trophy on the podium.

“Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way.”


 

Polish strongman Mateusz Kieliszkowski, a relative newcomer, placed second; vaunted strongman competitor Brian Shaw, who won the WSM in 2011, 2015, and 2106, placed third.

Even as Björnsson has earned worldwide acclaim for his strongman career—and his skull-crushing appearances as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Game of Thrones—the World’s Strongest Man title has long eluded him. The Icelandic strongman had finished atop the podium for six consecutive years—third, third, second, third, second, and an especially agonizing second in 2017—before finally claiming the gold this year.

British strongman Eddie “The Beast” Hall, who defeated Björnsson to win last year’s competition, applauded Bjornsson’s victory: "From one champion to another....Well done @thorbjornsson well deserved win!!!" Hall wrote on Instagram.

Here are some of the most impressive moments from Björnsson’s WSM 2018 win.

Strong Start...

Björnsson charged out to an early lead in the World’s Strongest Man competition, thanks to a fourth-place finish in the Frame Carry and then back-to-back victories in the Car Deadlift and Max Overhead Wagon-wheel Press, according to the Starting Strongman recap. He then excelled in the Truck Pull, earning second, followed by yet another first-place performance in the Loading Race (which involved an anvil and an anchor).

...Strong Finish

With that commanding lead, he only needed a middling finish in the Atlas Stone final to clinch the win—and a fifth-place performance was good enough.

A Long Way to the Top

Björnsson’s win has been a long time coming. Since 2012, he’s placed either second or third in the World’s Strongest Man competition, with two of those silver medals in 2016 and 2017.

Responding to Setbacks

Björnsson placed second last year after one of his Viking presses was ruled as a no-lift, a controversial decision that left Björnsson (and his fans) fuming. “I completed 15 reps but the referee took the last rep away from me,” he wrote in an Instagram post after the 2017 competition. The no-rep left Björnsson one point shy of Hall, who won the 2017 competition and has since retired from strongman.

Hot Streak

Björnsson has been enjoying a hell of a year in strongman competition. He also claimed victory in the prestigious 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic, which also came after a silver-medal finish in 2017, and a steady climb in the ranks since placing 10th overall in 2012.

