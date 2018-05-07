Thor 'The Mountain' Björnsson Wins World's Strongest Man Competition

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is finally the mightiest man on earth.

Björnsson officially won the 2018 World's Strongest Man competition on Sunday in the Philippines, officially becoming the World’s Strongest man after six years of barely missing out on a first-place finish.

“THE WORLD’S STRONGEST MAN 2018!” he posted on Instagram on Sunday, captioning a photo of himself hoisting the iconic gold trophy on the podium.

“Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way.”



A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on May 6, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

Polish strongman Mateusz Kieliszkowski, a relative newcomer, placed second; vaunted strongman competitor Brian Shaw, who won the WSM in 2011, 2015, and 2106, placed third.

Even as Björnsson has earned worldwide acclaim for his strongman career—and his skull-crushing appearances as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Game of Thrones—the World’s Strongest Man title has long eluded him. The Icelandic strongman had finished atop the podium for six consecutive years—third, third, second, third, second, and an especially agonizing second in 2017—before finally claiming the gold this year.

British strongman Eddie “The Beast” Hall, who defeated Björnsson to win last year’s competition, applauded Bjornsson’s victory: "From one champion to another....Well done @thorbjornsson well deserved win!!!" Hall wrote on Instagram.

Here are some of the most impressive moments from Björnsson’s WSM 2018 win.