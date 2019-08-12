The Top 10 Moments from WWE SummerSlam 2019

7. Kevin Owens Lives to Fight Another Day

The so-called "Best in the World," Shane McMahon had everything to gain as he went at it with Kevin Owen’s on Sunday night. As per the agreed stipulation, Owens would be forced to quit WWE should he lose at SummerSlam.

K.O., who is from Quebec, and taught himself English by listening to Jim Ross’s commentary on WWE Monday Night RAW in the '90s, received one of the loudest cheers of the night as he headed to the ring, but it soon became clear that Shane-o-Mac would use his power to tilt the odds, appointing his good friend Elias as a special enforcer at ringside.

Unsurprisingly, the less than impartial special enforcer did everything he could to make sure Owens would be forced to leave WWE. In the melee, the assigned referee found himself being accidentally taken out by Owens, which allowed K.O. to try and even the odds with a steel chair.

But, with the referee back in play, the chair would be taken out of the ring. Ever the opportunist, Owens used the distraction to kick Shane hard in the McMahon family jewels. A Stunner was then delivered for a winning pin, securing the safety of his career, but no doubt enticing future wrath from Shane in the coming weeks on SmackDown Live!