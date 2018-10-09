Courtesy of WWE

News

The Top 25 WWE Superstars of All Time

From Warriors to Macho Men and Nature Boys, here are the best of the best.

This Championship Fight Included a Referee Being Put to Sleep by a Spinning Back Fist thumbnail by
Courtesy of WWE
View Gallery (25)

Much like rock stars, WWE superstars are responsible for jam-packing huge stadiums and shifting some serious merchandise at the concession stands. 

Over the last 60-plus years, WWE has given us so many larger-than-life characters that choosing the top 25 is no easy feat. But after considering accomplishments, longevity, and some simply stunning performances, we present our definitive list of the crème de la crème.

To re-live the best moments from these all-time great WWE superstars, visit wwenetwork.com and get your first 30 days for free.

 

The Top 25 WWE Superstars of All Time
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 25
close
1 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
25. Dave Batista

Big Dave made an impact on WWE in a short period of time, first as part of the Evolution stable, and later battling the group’s leader, Triple H.

Despite towering over opponents, Batista is incredibly agile and put on some high caliber performances against the Game and John Cena, too. Now body-slamming Hollywood as a Guardian of the Galaxy, Batista will reunite with Evolution on the upcoming 1,000th episode of SmackDown.

2 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
24. Daniel Bryan

In the larger-than-life world of WWE, unassuming, but no less talented, mat technicians like Daniel Bryan sometimes have to wait in line for an opportunity, but as WrestleMania 30 approached, the tide turned.

The WWE universe got behind the “YES” man, in a big way, proving that solid grapplers will never go out of fashion with hardcore fans. WWE officials were forced to add Bryan in the main event in New Orleans, and he rose to the occasion. After overcoming what looked certain to be a career-ending injury, Bryan’s successes boost the hopes of all those pro wrestlers toiling away for their dreams, and he’s bound to move higher up this list before he really does retire.

3 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
23. Rey Mysterio

While it’s true that Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels paved the way for smaller competitors to thrive, few had faith that Rey Mysterio would get a shot at taking home the WWE championship.

With his incredible popularity as a real life, in-ring superhero, and his exciting lucha-based wrestling style, Rey shattered the glass ceiling and first captured a WWE world championship at WrestleMania 22. His contributions to WWE once again helped force officials to re-think the idea that pro wrestling is simply a big man’s sport.

4 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
22. Jeff Hardy

Few WWE superstars have thrown caution to the wind like Jeff Hardy. The sacrifices and risks he’s taken to excite arenas all around the world have earned him a deep level of respect.

Jeff was an incredibly popular WWE champion, and after returning last year and capturing the tag team belts with his brother Matt, made his mark once again this year as the United States title holder. 

5 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
21. AJ Styles

In a short period of time, the Phenomenal One has leapfrogged his way up the list of the greatest all-time WWE superstars. Thanks to his consistent main event performances and championship accomplishments, he continues to shatter records.

Having only officially joined WWE in 2016, AJ has held the United States, and WWE championships twice, an incredible feat in today’s pro wrestling landscape. Styles has wowed us with dozens of fantastic bouts with top level opponents including John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Samoa Joe.

6 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
20. The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith

Although Davey Boy Smith never made it to the lofty heights of WWE champion, his IC title win over Bret “Hitman” Hart in front of more than 80,000 fans in London’s Wembley Stadium will go down as one of the biggest moments in WWE history. For a time in the early ‘90s, Bulldog was one of the most popular stars on the roster and had an amazing wrestling pedigree too. 

First learning the ropes in England, Davey’s cousin, the Dynamite Kid, proved to be a great mentor when he got to WWE, which helped prepare him for a highly successful singles career which included runs with the Tag Team, Intercontinental, European, and even the Hardcore title. Davey Boy Smith is a future WWE Hall of Famer.

7 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
19. Mick Foley

Through his countless in-ring characters such as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love, Foley found himself grappling with the greats. From his brutal “I quit” match with The Rock, to his death-defying performance against the Undertaker at Hell in a Cell, Foley had us on the edge of our seats until he retired in 2012.

Foley chronicled much of his career in his autobiography, Have a Nice Day—a New York Times bestseller. The book is considered by many wrestling critics to be the best of its kind. 

8 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
18. Rowdy Roddy Piper

The late, great Roddy Piper has provided WWE fans with some of the all-time greatest WrestleMania moments. He teamed with Paul Orndorff to take on Hulk Hogan and Mr. T at the inaugural show of shows and had that famous boxing match against Mr. T at WrestleMania 2.

Piper found success in Hollywood, starring in John Carpenter’s ‘80s sci-fi They Live, but would continue his WWE career. Hot Rod’s best match came at WrestleMania 8 against Bret Hart, and he’s now also celebrated as the inspiration behind “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey’s ring persona.

9 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
17. Ric Flair

The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time and with a career spanning over 40 years, he has done it all. Ric didn’t arrive in WWE until 1991, almost 20 years after his debut, but he still made his mark, first by winning the 1992 Royal Rumble after drawing number three, and second by treating us to some legendary matches with the likes of Macho Man Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels.

Now retired, Ric’s legacy is continued by his daughter Charlotte. He is also the only man to be inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame twice: Once as a singles competitor, and once as part of the Four Horsemen. 

10 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
16. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, much like John Cena, is a polarizing figure, but we should never underestimate his achievements in the ring. The Big Dog has held the WWE title on four occasions and is the current universal champion. He also scored a huge win over the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

While many men tend to jeer Reigns, he is adored by the majority of women and children, and is one of WWE’s top sellers where T-shirts and other merchandise are concerned. He’s also had some incredible matches over the years with Triple H, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Brawn Strowman. “Believe that!”

11 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
15. Brock Lesnar

The Beast climbed to the top of the WWE mountain quickly after making his debut in March of 2002 and pinning The Rock to win his first world championship just a few months later at SummerSlam. After leaving WWE in 2004, he would increase his stock further by becoming UFC champion after a TKO over Randy Couture. Winning the UFC title had the world talking about how tough pro wrestlers can actually be.

Returning to WWE in 2012, Brock had a blistering encounter with John Cena at Extreme Rules and despite losing, showed that he still meant business. He went on to dominate Cena in their return match at SummerSlam 2014 and ended the Undertaker’s winning streak at WrestleMania 31. Now chasing the universal championship once more, Brock has become one of WWE’s biggest marquee stars.

12 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
14. Andre the Giant

A star of both the ring and Hollywood, those who saw HBO’s recent documentary on the life and times of Andre the Giant will have felt both respect and compassion for the huge man born in a small town near the French Alps. At 7 feet, 4 inches, Andre struggled to get on airplanes or fit into washrooms but still managed to bring joy around the world to millions of WWE fans each week. 

Andre’s match with Hulk Hogan before a record-setting crowd at WrestleMania 3 was one of the most financially successful WWE main events of all time and leaves a giant legacy that is still lovingly remembered to this day.

13 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
13. Chris Jericho

One of the many reasons that Chris Jericho stands out as one of WWE’s greatest superstars is his unwavering commitment to keeping his act fresh. Since Y2J first burst onto Monday Night RAW in August 1999, Jericho has given us nonstop entertainment. 

He is the only man ever to beat Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night, en route to winning the WWE undisputed championship, and his most recent work with the List of Jericho has had fans in stitches. Now considered a veteran, Chris Jericho is far from ready to hang up the boots, and his regular WWE returns are often the highlight of any show.

14 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
12. Ultimate Warrior

Few sports entertainers in history have made an impact in such a short time or garnered the same reaction from a crowd. Warrior held the WWE championship on two occasions in the early ‘90s and his confrontation with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 6 in Toronto is without doubt one of WWE’s most iconic moments. 

With his face painted, Warrior would run to the ring at a frenetic pace, soaking up the electricity of his fans along the way. While he was not the most technically sound wrestler, he brought some serious excitement to his matches, particularly against Macho Man Randy Savage and Ravishing Rick Rude. Today, WWE’s Hall of Fame has a special Warrior Award, which celebrates “those who exhibit unwavering strength and perseverance, and who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior.”

15 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
11. Triple H

Triple H is not called the “cerebral assassin” for nothing. His ability to structure a wrestling match and tell a story is one of the reasons that his later career in the WWE boardroom has been successful. As a competitor, the Game’s matches with John Cena, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, and of course the Undertaker serve as a masterclass for aspiring grapplers. 

With Triple H at the helm of NXT, the future looks very bright for WWE’s crop of emerging superstars. 

16 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
10. "Macho Man" Randy Savage

The Macho Man had it all. His match with Ricky Steamboat in front of 93,000 fans is a standout for anyone eager to learn the ropes. Just a year later, he went on to win his first WWE title following a 14-man single elimination tournament at WrestleMania 4.

Fans lapped up the on again, off again relationship between the Macho Man and his valet Miss Elizabeth (although the two were really married in 1984, they would not have an on-screen wedding until SummerSlam 1991) and their romance provided a perfect storyline backdrop to some classic confrontations with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. 

17 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
9. Kurt Angle

As the only Olympic gold medallist ever to win a WWE title, Kurt has become one of pro wrestling’s most beloved superstars. His aptitude for sports entertainment shone through when he embraced his sense of humor, and this charisma, coupled with perhaps the best technical wrestling ever, makes him the perfect WWE package. 

Kurt’s matches with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels rank amongst WWE’s best ever, and his current work as the general manager of RAW saw him return to the ring at last year's Survivor Series and at this years WrestleMania, as the perfect partner for Ronda Rousey. 

18 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
8. Bruno Sammartino

This Italian Strongman held the WWE (then WWWF) championship twice, spending 11 years in total with the best around his waist. Before the days of WWE’s global dominance, Bruno was a serious box office attraction, selling out Madison Square Garden on 188 occasions. 

His legacy and influence on popular culture cannot be underestimated, as he helped the company find its footing in the northeast market and primed it for its eventual nationwide and, later, worldwide expansion. 

19 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
7. The Undertaker

The Undertaker is certainly WWE’s greatest character creation, but inside the ring the Phenom could seriously move. Standing at 6 feet 10 inches, the man in black could leap over the top rope to the outside of the ring, crushing his unfortunate opponents on the floor below. 

The Undertaker’s record-breaking WrestleMania winning streak stands at 21 victories in a row, and it will be a cold day in hell before anyone comes even close to topping it. The Deadman’s matches with Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H are the stuff of legend.

20 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
6. Bret "Hitman" Hart

Bret was by no means a lightweight at 234 lbs., but as WWE champion, he was noticeably smaller than the likes of Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior. Still, he gained the fans’ trust and respect through his determination to be a fighting champion, and that’s how he became one of WWE’s most revered workhorses. 

The Hitman’s early matches over the intercontinental championship with Shawn Michaels showed the world that there was more to wrestling than the big men, and through his confrontations with brother Owen Hart and brother-in-law Davey Boy Smith, cemented himself as one of the greats. Without Bret Hart, there would be no Stone Cold Steve Austin, and their match at WrestleMania 13 is considered by many to be the best of all time. 

21 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
5. Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid’s ascent came at a difficult time when WWE business was seeing a downturn, not least due to pressures from rival group WCW, but in terms of match quality. Still Shawn Michaels made sure WWE was always the greatest show in town. 

HBK is without doubt a pioneer. In a land of giants, he was able to use his agility to create some of the most stunning matches in WWE history, including those ladder matches with Razor Ramon, and his epic encounters with Bret Hart and the Undertaker. After stepping away from the ring in the late ‘90s due to injury, Shawn returned seemingly better than ever and his bouts with Triple H, Kurt Angle, and rematches with the Undertaker alone make the WWE Network worthy of subscription. 

22 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
4. John Cena

Super Cena is WWE’s most consistent superstar, carrying the promotion into the Ruthless Aggression era and beyond. He’s held a world championship on 16 occasions and set records for his charitable work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Aside from dominating the main event picture, Cena also thrived as the United States champion, where his weekly open challenge was must-see TV on Monday Night RAW and introduced us to the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. 

Often underestimated as an in-ring performer, Cena has kept us on the edge of our seats since his debut in 2002 with instant classics against Triple H, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and many more. Now destined for Hollywood superstardom, Cena will always be a WWE guy and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

23 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
3. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Few, if any, have been a better ambassador for brand WWE than Dwayne Johnson. This third-generation superstar found his feet when he started to let his personality shine through, soon becoming the most electrifying man in sports entertainment and later putting Hollywood in a stranglehold. There are few people on earth who haven’t seen The Rock’s movies, and all those people know that he started out in WWE. That’s some seriously good PR!

Never underestimate how good The Rock is between the ropes. His matches with Stone Cold Steve Austin and more recently with John Cena prove that the Great One truly is the People’s Champion. 

24 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
2. Hulk Hogan

When Vince McMahon chose Hulk Hogan as the face of WWE in the ‘80s, they teamed up to take the world by storm. Pro wrestling had previously been segmented into regional markets, but when Hulkamania started running wild on syndicated television, McMahon was able to first take his wrestling group national, and then international. After appearing in 1982’s Rocky III, as Thunderlips, the world wanted to know who this bleached blonde, 6-foot, 7-inch wrestling god really was.

At the heart of WWE’s global expansion was Hogan, the perfect real-life superhero for the ‘80s; dressed in red and yellow and telling kids to say their prayers and eat their vitamins. Hogan vanquished monstrous competitors such as Andre the Giant and Earthquake and appeared on supermarket shelves either as an action figure or on the cover of multiple magazines, and even on breakfast cereal boxes. The popularity generated by Hulkamania proved to be more than just a passing fad and took WWE hurtling in to the ‘90s. In all, Hogan won the WWE championship on six occasions and wrestled in the closing match of eight WrestleMania events. His WrestleMania 18 match against The Rock is considered to be one of the greatest in WWE history.

25 of 25
Courtesy of WWE
1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

While Stone Cold Steve Austin’s career was shortened by a neck injury sustained in the ring, his stunning performances against The Rock, Mick Foley, and Vince McMahon are still as compelling to watch now as they were 20 years ago. 

The foundations that the Hulkster helped to lay for the global pro wrestling business were crumbling by the mid ‘90s and WWE was in serious danger of being toppled by rival group WCW. What Hulk Hogan did for WWE in the ‘80s, Stone Cold took further in the ‘90s. 

When Austin pushed the creative envelope by flipping off Vince McMahon on live TV, getting into it with Mike Tyson, and soaking rings with countless cans of beer, he helped usher in a new “Attitude” era that reinvigorated WWE and took it to the lofty heights of being a publicly traded company. The astronomical ratings garnered for Monday Night RAW during Austin’s heyday have translated into serious money for the rights to show WWE on TV, and provided the capital for the highly successful WWE Network. WWE has never been in better shape, thanks to Stone Cold.

Top 25 WWE Superstars
The Top 25 WWE Superstars of All Time
Dolph Lundgren's Best Throwbacks
The 11 Most Jacked Movie Villains
Every Mr. Olympia Winner in History and Their Stories
Every Mr. Olympia Winner in History
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments