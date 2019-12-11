Viral 'Perineum Sunning' Trend Has People Exposing Their Butts to the Sun

By now, you’ve probably heard of perineum sunning, the viral wellness practice sometimes known as “butthole tanning” that's somehow gaining some traction on Instagram. For those fortunate enough to have no idea what we're talking about, perineum sunning is when you expose your perineum—the area between your anus and sexual organ—to direct sunlight. Seriously.

Some Instagram influencers (more on them later) claim that exposing your nether regions to the light of day has countless benefits for the body, including improved overall health and hormone function. The trend snuck into the mainstream over the past few weeks, with more people trying it out for themselves to see if there’s any truth to the claims.

Unfortunately for some, including Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin, exposing that body part to the sun can have some dire consequences.

“My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain,” Brolin wrote in an Instagram post that's amassed nearly 190,000 likes.

Brolin’s not the only star who's tried it out. Biohacking expert and Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey is also on the bandwagon, but he seems to be enjoying his experience.

We tapped Dr. Gary Goldenberg, a dermatologist who recently appeared on the Muscle & Fitness podcast Reps, and he didn’t mince words when asked his opinion on the practice. “It’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard in a long time,” he said. “There’s a reason why they say the sun don’t shine there.” He was even more succinct when asked if anyone should even attempt it: “Absolutely not!”

That said, if your curiosity is killing you, keep reading to find out more about the practice and how it came about.