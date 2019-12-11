Nikolay Litov / Shutterstock

Viral 'Perineum Sunning' Trend Has People Exposing Their Butts to the Sun

Here's why you should absolutely not try it for yourself.

By now, you’ve probably heard of perineum sunning, the viral wellness practice sometimes known as “butthole tanning” that's somehow gaining some traction on Instagram. For those fortunate enough to have no idea what we're talking about, perineum sunning is when you expose your perineum—the area between your anus and sexual organ—to direct sunlight. Seriously. 

Some Instagram influencers (more on them later) claim that exposing your nether regions to the light of day has countless benefits for the body, including improved overall health and hormone function. The trend snuck into the mainstream over the past few weeks, with more people trying it out for themselves to see if there’s any truth to the claims.

Unfortunately for some, including Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin, exposing that body part to the sun can have some dire consequences.

“My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain,” Brolin wrote in an Instagram post that's amassed nearly 190,000 likes.

 


 

Brolin’s not the only star who's tried it out. Biohacking expert and Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey is also on the bandwagon, but he seems to be enjoying his experience.

 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We tapped Dr. Gary Goldenberg, a dermatologist who recently appeared on the Muscle & Fitness podcast Reps, and he didn’t mince words when asked his opinion on the practice. “It’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard in a long time,” he said. “There’s a reason why they say the sun don’t shine there.” He was even more succinct when asked if anyone should even attempt it: “Absolutely not!” 

That said, if your curiosity is killing you, keep reading to find out more about the practice and how it came about.

How It Began

Perineum sunning apparently has roots in Taoism, a Chinese philosophy. In Taoism, the perineum is called the “Gate of Life and Death,” and is considered a gateway where energy enters and exits the body. 

Dr. Stephen T. Chang, who has written about Taoist physical and spiritual practices, shed some light on the bizarre practice in the 1986 book The Tao of Sexology: The Book of Infinite Wisdom. In it, he writes that sunlight “has excellent germicidal qualities, and exposure to the sun will help keep the anal and vaginal areas healthy and free of germs.” 

As to how it became an Internet sensation, two Instagram influencers appear to be the culprits.

Ra Teasdale, a self-proclaimed teacher of “human technology,” has preached the practice for some time. In October, he posted a video of three men trying the technique captioned “The original butthole sunning video.” 

 

 

Another Instagram user, @metaphysicalmeagan, later shared two posts explaining that she practices perineum sunning on the regular and finds many benefits from it

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🌞Perineum Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☀️Perineum Sunning PART 2☀️ 🍑I was recently interviewed for an article on this, so I thought I’d share more: Perineum sunning is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body. I first learned about perineum sunning through my studies of Taoism and Tantric practices. Mantak Chia speaks about this in his work, as does my friend @ra_of_earth . 🍑The benefits of perineum sunning include: 🌞 •It brings in prana or solar energy from the sun into the organs within the body which strengthens the organs. 🌞 •Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body. •Increases creativity and creative output. •Aids in a healthy libido & balanced sexual energy. •30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum is equivalent to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. •It regulates the circadian rhythm and promotes deeper sleep. •Grounds and connects you to the Earth. •Increases your personal magnetism and amplifies the auric field. •Better focus & mental stimulation. •Regulates hormone function in the sex organs. ⚡️ 🍑My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy. • 🍑I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health & wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way. • 🍑The main advice I have that this practice is meant to be done in the time of 30 seconds to 5 minutes MAX in the sun. 🌞 •‼️‼️THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️ • 🌞 Sunscreen is not required & all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9 am. #ButtholeSunning #SexualHealing #TaoistPractices

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

In her posts, she stresses the fact that you're not trying to tan your butthole, just absorb some of the sun's energy. According to Meagan, perineum sunning is so energizing that she no longer needs coffee to start her day. Amazingly, people on both users' posts have since commented that they’re willing to try it out. 

The Supposed Benefits

Proponents of the practice believe that a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum “supercharges” your organs, regulates hormone functions, improves cognitive function, and has similar benefits to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. 

It should be noted that there are no scientific studies to back up these claims (yet). To put it lightly, Goldenberg is skeptical of the influencers’ claims. “UV doesn’t penetrate deep enough to affect the organs,” he says. “All the claimed health benefits, I just don’t see how it’s possible any of them are true.” 

The Dangers

Not that you need to be told this, but the perineum is one of the most sensitive parts of the body because it doesn't typically see the light of day. So although the influencers say you only need 30 seconds of sun to feel the benefits, Goldenberg warns that’s more than enough time to do damage to the area and put you at risk of sunburn or dermatitis (inflammation of the skin).

“It’s just not used to being exposed to the sun,” he says. “If it gets irritated, you’re in danger of getting rashes and fungal infections. It’s a very, very sensitive area.”

Any form of irritation to the perineum, he warns, would make it nearly impossible to do just about anything without pain. If you've already made the mistake of flashing the sun and are now in the hot seat, so to speak, Goldenberg recommends icing the area to help with skin irritation and promptly visiting a dermatologist.

Listen to the Professionals

Instagram influencers have suggested a lot of crazy things over the years, and some have actually wound up being somewhat worthwhile (the keto diet, for example). But perineum sunning is one thing you should just stay far away from. 

“You have to take medical advice from medical professionals,” Goldenberg says. “I think in general terms, people have to use their judgment and think of what’s being offered to them on social media.” 

