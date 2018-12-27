Watch Amanda Lawrence Hit a 585-Pound Squat PR

While most of us were recovering from holiday meals on Wednesday, 21-year-old powerlifting phenomenon Amanda Lawrence was making gains in the gym.

The 84kg powerlifter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her 585-pound squat PR, which she blows through with relative ease. This comes just a few weeks after she hit a PR with 570 pounds.

Her progress has been incredibly impressive, considering her meet PR was 496 pounds in June, then 526 pounds in October. In about eight months, her squat max increased by 89 pounds. Lawrence is currently training for the Arnold USA Powerlifting Championships at the end of February, and we can't wait to see the lifts she pulls off between now and then.

Follow Lawrence on Instagram at @miss.amanda.ann to keep up with her training.