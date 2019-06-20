Watch Andrew Hause Deadlift 750 Pounds and Remind You How Weak You Are

At 21 years old, Andrew Hause spends a lot of time at the bar—but it’s not the one you’re thinking of. Hause is an elite powerlifter in the 275- and 242-pound categories, and he seemingly spends most of his time hoisting barbells loaded with crazy amounts of weight. His best in-competition total is 2,210 pounds—between the deadlift, back squat, and bench press—done raw, meaning only in knee sleeves and a lifting belt.

Some of Hause's more impressive lifts include a 901-pound squat and 475 pounds for three reps on the bench press. And he just added to his already insane resume of ridiculous feats by deadlifting 750 pounds, the weight of an adult female moose, for five reps. Multiply 750 by five, and Hause lifted a total of 3,575 pounds, which is a little more than a Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS.

Check out the video below.

Hause last competed in November 2018, where he took first place at the Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate (RPS) Braggin' Rights meet with that 2,210-pound total.

With no contest in sight, Hause seems content with boosting his in-gym records. And whether it's in competition or not, whenever this guy lifts, it's damn impressive.