Watch Brie Larson Train for 'Captain Marvel'

The Origin of the Name Captain Marvel

The story of Captain Marvel in the comics didn't start with the Carol Danvers version from the movie. Hell, it didn't even start at Marvel Comics. According to Mental Floss, the original Captain Marvel appeared in 1939 at Fawcett Comics, with Bill Parker and C.C. Beck creating the character to rival Superman. The characters had almost identical power sets, but what set Captain Marvel apart was his alter ego, a young, mischievous boy named Billy Batson who summoned his powers by shouting his magical catchphrase, “Shazam!”

Despite the subtle differences, DC sued Fawcett for copyright infringement, which was settled in DC’s favor in 1948, resulting in Fawcett being forbidden from publishing any more of their Captain Marvel comics. In the mid-'60s, M.F. Enterprises tried to create a new Captain Marvel character, with little success. Thereafter Marvel Comics obtained the copyright to the Captain Marvel name and created a whole new version of the character in 1967’s Marvel Super Heroes #12. This Captain Marvel was a male space alien disguised as a human scientist.

A few years later, DC licensed the original Captain Marvel from Fawcett for their own purposes. The catch was that Marvel owned the name "Captain Marvel," so DC couldn’t use Captain Marvel in any of the branding for their character. Instead, they got around it by titling the comic book Shazam!: The World's Mightiest Mortal. To cut down on the confusion, DC changed the character's name to Shazam in 2012.

Is your head spinning yet? If you’re reading this and thinking you’ve heard of a superhero named Shazam recently, you’re not wrong. Because the universe is beautiful and petty, the DC cinematic universe will be releasing the movie Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, on April 5, 2019, almost one month after MCU’s Captain Marvel. Oh, the shade of it all.