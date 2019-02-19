News
Watch Brie Larson Train for 'Captain Marvel'
She knows how to get in superhero shape, and documents it all on Instagram.
The only person more excited than us for the new Captain Marvel film is Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. The actress has been posting pictures and videos from some of her intense superhero-sized workouts to Instagram, and we’ve been living for it.
Larson recently told CBR.com that she is "trying to be as prepared as possible. This requires a crazy amount of discipline and physical strength. I don't think I fully understood the scope of it, and to feel this connection to my body in a way that I hadn't before, it's incredible. It's like a triathlon to be part of these legendary superheroes."
Alongside stalking her social media feed, we’ve also been creeping on the character of Captain Marvel herself, revisiting her long, comic book history. Take a look below at how Larson physically prepared for Captain Marvel's big-screen debut—plus, learn a bit about the character's complex (and litigious) comic book history.