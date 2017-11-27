Watch: Ducks Defenseman Kevin Bieksa Lands Mighty KO Punch

Hockey fights can be some of the most action-packed, bloody confrontations in all of sports once players throw gloves and start swinging. However, this particular fight was anything but that.

As seen in the video above, it takes just one punch from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa to floor his opponent, L.A. Kings forward Andy Andreoff. While the stunned King quickly got back to his feet, he was clearly rattled after being dropped by Bieksa's solid right to the chin.

After being escorted off the ice, the wobbly Andreoff didn't return for the remainder of the game.

NHL fans may recall Bieksa doing the same thing to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas just a few weeks earlier. There, the hard-hitting 36-year-old finished off his opponent in the same quick fashion with his right fist. Here's how that one played out.

By now, opposing players should probably think twice before squaring off with one of professional hockey's most potent punchers.