Watch: John Cena Tries to Preserve His Daughter's Virginity in Hilarious 'Blockers' Trailer

You've seen him try to tame Amy Schumer as the sensitive boyfriend in Trainwreck and take on WWE's most badass superstars in the squared circle. However, it looks like the superfit John Cena has found his toughest on-screen match yet: trying to keep his daughter from having sex on prom night.

That's the premise for Cena's latest comedy flick, Blockers. Judging by the type of bird appearing before the word "Blockers" in the film's logo, we all know what the film's title is intended to be.

Co-starring Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, the trailer is rife with the raunchy humor one would expect from a sex comedy dealing with parents' angst about their child losing his or her virginity.

While films of this type are usually directed by men, Blockers was helmed by Kay Cannon, known for her screenwriting credits on all three Pitch Perfect movies. And after catching the clip above, it's clear she can get just as down and dirty as the guys. Adding even more warped minds to the project, Seth Rogen and his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg are among the producers of this hilarious film.

Along with the three headliners, the cast also includes Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlan.

Look for Blockers to hit theaters on April 6.