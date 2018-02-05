Watch: 'The Rock' and Justin Timberlake Bro Out Backstage at 'The Tonight Show'

If you stayed tuned to NBC after last night's exciting Super Bowl, you were treated to more A-list entertainment when Justin Timberlake and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on a special post-game edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake, who performed the halftime show on the biggest of stages during Super Bowl LII, scooted over to a slightly smaller venue after the game to showcase his talents on The Tonight Show at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, at which a special airing took place.

"The Rock" made an appearance shortly after to dish about his NFL aspirations and share the trailer from his upcoming action flick, Skyscraper.

But what the audience didn't get to see was the stars spending some time together backstage. Luckily, Johnson gave us a glimpse of what goes on when two funny guys cross paths. Here's what the two had to share with their millions of fans:

Backstage, they were just a couple of guys talkin' chest workouts, or as "The Rock" put it, "Just two gym bros makin’ it weird." Johnson went on to give props to Timberlake for the awesome halftime performance that had them rockin' at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As for whether these showbiz giants will ever actually get in a pecs-pumping workout together, that's anyone's guess. But if it happens, you can be sure they'll share some videos of that must-see gym session.